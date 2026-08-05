SLEEP Announces 'Hemispheres', First Album In Eight Years

Legendary band SLEEP will release a new album, "Hemispheres", on September 3 digitally and October 30 in physical formats via Jack White's Third Man Records. The follow-up to 2018's "The Sciences" marks SLEEP's first album without founding guitarist Matt Pike (also of HIGH ON FIRE).

A new SLEEP single, "The Morrisist", can be streamed below. The track follows "Have Spacesuit Will Travel", which was made available in June.

SLEEP's lineup on "Hemispheres" consists of founding singer-bassist Al Cisneros alongside Dale Crover on drums and Bubba Dupree on guitar. Dale has been in some serious bands, like the MELVINS and REDD KROSS. That Al would seek him out makes sense, an almost elementary choice that probably wouldn't raise too many eyebrows. Bubba Dupree, from the fiercely loved band VOID, hailing out of Columbia, Maryland, is a pick that is not only completely mind-blowing, but a choice no one would have seen coming.

Cisneros, Dupree and Crover as a trio looks really good on paper, but the only way to see if it worked was to get everyone in a room and play. Al says the answer made itself evident immediately: "The vibe of the first jam was obvious. It was blue sunglasses-era Iommi in the quality, and equally awesome is Bubba is also one of the coolest people I've been able to make music with."

"Hemispheres" track listing:

01. Have Spacesuit Will Travel

02. The Morrisist

03. Hempispheres

04. Arrival of the Industry Ships

05. Whole Wheat Mountain Well Baked

SLEEP will kick off its summer/fall 2026 tour on September 8 in San Diego, California.

SLEEP most recently played half a dozen shows in 2022.

In January 2025, drummer Jason Roeder revealed that he had been "unceremoniously fired by SLEEP's manager over the phone back in November [of 2024]." He added that he hadn't "spoken to Al or Matt in months and that brings some peace to my life that I am thankful for."

Press photo by Travis Shinn