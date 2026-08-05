YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Announces 'Hell Or High Water' Album, Shares 'Now Or Never' Single

One of the world's most captivating guitarists, Yngwie Malmsteen has announced his new studio album, "Hell Or High Water", which will be released on November 13 via Music Theories Recordings/Artone Label Group. To whet your appetite, the Swedish-born musician has also revealed the first single from the album, "Now Or Never", which you can hear below.

When we think of the greatest guitar players of all-time, specifically the crème de la crème musicians who invented a whole new style and sound on the instrument, Malmsteen is a name that sits comfortably alongside game-changers like Jimi Hendrix, Jimmy Page and Edward Van Halen.

The nine tracks that make up his latest triumph were crafted meticulously and purposefully, away from the distractions that stall the creative process in the modern age. This is something he first tried with 2021's "Parabellum" — mainly because of the state of the world at that time — and the results were so strong, he decided to stick with this as his modus operandi moving forward.

"When I started making records, I would just take the songs I had lying around," Yngwie admits. "Later on, I fell into a schedule — make a record, tour the record and then write the next record. Over the pandemic, I realised it was better to focus completely uninterrupted, so I stayed at home to write this album over the course of eight months. I had around 80 or 90 tracks finished, and then I had to decide which ones were the strongest."

For a man born with a gift to conjure up overtures "out of nowhere", the science behind writing a song is something that's hard to explain. But, in any case, he's grateful for the abundance of gold-standard ideas that do arrive — the kind that would take other musicians months or even years to realize into actuality. For Yngwie J. Malmsteen, this is simply what he was born to do.

"Even without a guitar in my hands, the music just comes to me," Yngwie reasons. "It's like that movie 'Amadeus'. Mozart was getting music given to him in complete form. I understand the building blocks and can therefore build you anything you like. If you asked me to write you a death metal song, call me back in five minutes, and I'd have it ready for you. You want country and western or reggae? No problem. I can give you whatever you want. The language of music is simple. There are certain notes that belong together in whatever stylistic direction and sound pleasant to the ear. The ideas don't come all the time, but when they do, it's like an avalanche. The pieces I choose for my records are like gifts that I capture because they amaze me. I'm very lucky in that sense."

Lead single "Now Or Never" is a perfect storm of palm-muted riffing, baroque counterpart melodies, soaring vocals and mind-blowing dexterity. If you're looking for Yngwie in a nutshell, this is very much it, and similar things could be said of the second track and instrumental pièce de résistance "Am Caprice/Hell Or High Water".

"(On The) Battlefield" and "Eye For An Eye" feature some of the singer/guitarist's strongest vocal performances to date, alongside the stunning instrumentals "Antikythera" and "Beyond Zeta Reticuli" — which were both named after important scientific breakthroughs and discoveries.

"Hell Or High Water" is an album that's bursting with emotion from all corners, but the closing track "Father" is undoubtedly the most spirited of them all, written in tribute to the guitar legend's dad, who passed away last year.

"He was an amazing man," remembers Yngwie. "I was proud to have him as a father, and I loved him. I wanted to dedicate all of this to him, and that one particular track is for him. I wanted others to feel what I felt when they hear it. Niccolò Paganini once said, 'One must feel strongly in order to make others feel strongly'. It's one thing to be a typewriter and another thing to be someone who writes stories that can touch people. That was always the point."

"Hell Or High Water" track listing:

01. Now Or Never

02. Am Caprice/Hell Or High Water

03. (He Is) Living A Lie

04. Antikythera

05. (On The) Battlefield

06. Beyond Zeta Reticuli

07. Prestissimo In Bm/Adagio

08. Eye For An Eye

09. Father

This past June, Yngwie told Jimmy Kay of Canada's The Metal Voice about the musical direction of his new album: "I would say it's very Malmsteen-esque. It sounds like Yngwie Malmsteen… You will definitely hear the similarities. I would say some of the instrumental stuff is really, really nuts. But there's some cool metal — I'd say, like, not metal, but whatever you wanna call it now."

Elaborating on what fans can expect from his new LP, Yngwie said: "The album's called 'Hell Or High Water'. And I made it specifically to fit on the vinyl record. Nine [songs], [with] one bonus track, but it's 46 minutes [long]… I deliberately [made it] like that. I had a lot more ideas, a lot more songs, but I made it so it's exactly that."

Malmsteen went on to say that he made "Hell Or High Water" specifically so that it will be heard in its entirety as opposed to as a collection of standalone tracks.

"This album I just made now — most of my albums, I would say — you couldn't just take one song and it'd be representative of the record," Yngwie explained. "They all complement each other. They all have their own thing. 'Oh, that's what the album sounds like.' No, because the next song doesn't sound like that. You have to hear it as an album. It's made as an album, like a movie. 'Oh, yeah, look at that scene. Yeah, three minutes.' No, that's not enough. You have to see the whole movie. You read the whole book. And I made it that the sequence of the songs and everything, they're following —I think about tempos and key signatures and stuff like this. And I'm really happy with it."

Asked if "Hell Or High Water" is a concept album, Yngwie said: "No, I wouldn't call it that. I mean, if you wanted to, you could analyze it any way you like. You can go, 'Yeah, it's a concept album,' but it's not meant to be. But it could be, I guess."

Malmsteen previously talked about "Hell Or High Water" this past April in an interview with Eddie Trunk at the 2026 edition of the Monsters Of Rock festival in São Paulo, Brazil. He said: "I just finished recording a new album. I've been in the studio almost five months straight."

Regarding the musical direction of his new LP, Yngwie said: "Well, it's very Malmsteen-esque. It will be everything you expect and then some."

Asked if there are any vocals on the album or if it's all instrumental, Malmsteen said: "Oh, yeah. I sing about four songs. And then [the rest of it is] instrumental. It's a mix. But it's made especially for the vinyl. So it's exactly 46 minutes [long]. I made it especially so it's gonna be a vinyl record. It's gonna come out on everything, but it's made to fit perfectly on a vinyl LP."

Malmsteen also talked about his mindset going into making the new album. He said: "I have the luxury of owning my own [recording studio], so I go in when I'm inspired. And I decided a long time ago, I'm not gonna try to do something special, either what other people think I should do or decide [ahead of time which direction to go] — except sometimes [I say], 'Okay, I'm gonna make a blues album,' or, 'I'm gonna make an acoustic album,' which has happened. But when I make the records that are, let's say, an Yngwie Malmsteen album, I just let it flow. And I come up with maybe a hundred ideas and I use nine or 10. So I take the best of what I think is the best, the most dramatic stuff, most interesting stuff — not necessarily a decided direction or whatever. It's just natural, whatever comes out. And this particular album is gonna be very neoclassical."

Asked what the key is to making instrumental music work and be able to cross it over into a bigger audience, Yngwie said: "I don't know, but I decided a long time ago to make honest music. Not to try to do something that's fashionable or follow a trend or do what other people say. But what I've always done is [made] passionate music. Like [Italian violinist and composer] Niccolò Paganini said, one must feel strongly to make others feel strongly. So I feel very strongly about the music, and apparently that translates out. So it seems to work."

Only four of the songs on "Parabellum" featured vocals. The album title is Latin, translating as "Prepare For War".

After working with some of the top hard singers of the past four decades, Yngwie now handles much of the lead vocals himself in his own band, backed by a lineup that includes keyboardist Nick Marino, bassist Emilio Martinez and drummer Kevin Klingenschmid.

Yngwie released a new live album, "Tokyo Live", in April 2025 via Music Theories Recordings. The concert was recorded at the Zepp DiverCity, Tokyo on May 11, 2024 as part of Yngwie's 40th-anniversary world tour.