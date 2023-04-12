SLEEP TOKEN Announces September/October 2023 U.S. Tour

SLEEP TOKEN, the anonymous British masked rock collective led by a frontman using the moniker Vessel, has announced its fall 2023 U.S. headline tour.

The "Rituals" tour kicks off on September 9 in Philadelphia and runs through October 5 in Anaheim. SLEEP TOKEN will also appear at several key fall festivals, including Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Louder Than Life and Aftershock, with even more to be announced shortly.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. local time.

SLEEP TOKEN U.S. tour dates:

Sep. 08 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest *

Sep. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

Sep. 10 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Sep. 12 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

Sep. 13 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live

Sep. 15 - Detroit, MI - The Cathedral at The Masonic

Sep. 17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Myth

Sep. 19 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory

Sep. 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre

Sep. 22 - St. Louis, MO - Hawthorn

Sep. 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *

Sep. 25 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre

Sep. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Sep. 28 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Sep. 29 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

Sep. 30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox Market

Oct. 01 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

Oct. 03 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory NP

Oct. 04 - Los Angeles, CA - The El Rey Theatre

Oct. 05 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Oct. 07 - Sacramento, CA – Aftershock *

* Festival dates

SLEEP TOKEN will release its third album, "Take Me Back To Eden", on May 19 via Spinefarm. The LP sees SLEEP TOKEN boldly reconfirming a true love of the epic (the title track is eight minutes plus),while further exploring and developing those elements that keep the music removed from any kind of pack, howling at a moon that's all its own.

"Take Me Back To Eden" track listing:

01. Chokehold

02. The Summoning

03. Granite

04. Aqua Regia

05. Vore

06. Ascensionism

07. Are You Really Okay?

08. The Apparition

09. DYWTYLM

10. Rain

11. Take Me Back To Eden

12. Euclid

Even though the members of SLEEP TOKEN notoriously do not speak to the press (out of necessity, not ego or gimmick),media can't help but write about the phenomenon, reporting on the band's every move; NME notes "SLEEP TOKEN offer their fans an entire world to immerse themselves in if they so wish. It's a place of escapism, and the foundation of a huge fan community that's dedicated to studying the band's creativity. While they have the same fervor as any other fandom, there's still a notable difference," while Metal Hammer called them "the most exciting band in metal right now."

Photo: Adamross Williams