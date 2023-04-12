SLEEP TOKEN Announces September/October 2023 U.S. Tour

SLEEP TOKEN Announces September/October 2023 U.S. TourApril 12, 2023
SLEEP TOKEN, the anonymous British masked rock collective led by a frontman using the moniker Vessel, has announced its fall 2023 U.S. headline tour.
The "Rituals" tour kicks off on September 9 in Philadelphia and runs through October 5 in Anaheim. SLEEP TOKEN will also appear at several key fall festivals, including Blue Ridge Rock Festival, Louder Than Life and Aftershock, with even more to be announced shortly.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. local time.
SLEEP TOKEN U.S. tour dates:
Sep. 08 - Alton, VA - Blue Ridge Rock Fest *
Sep. 09 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
Sep. 10 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Sep. 12 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
Sep. 13 - Baltimore, MD - Ram's Head Live
Sep. 15 - Detroit, MI - The Cathedral at The Masonic
Sep. 17 - Minneapolis, MN - The Myth
Sep. 19 - Dallas, TX - Studio at The Factory
Sep. 20 - Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre
Sep. 22 - St. Louis, MO - Hawthorn
Sep. 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life *
Sep. 25 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theatre
Sep. 26 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Sep. 28 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Sep. 29 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
Sep. 30 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox Market
Oct. 01 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
Oct. 03 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory NP
Oct. 04 - Los Angeles, CA - The El Rey Theatre
Oct. 05 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Oct. 07 - Sacramento, CA – Aftershock *
* Festival dates
SLEEP TOKEN will release its third album, "Take Me Back To Eden", on May 19 via Spinefarm. The LP sees SLEEP TOKEN boldly reconfirming a true love of the epic (the title track is eight minutes plus),while further exploring and developing those elements that keep the music removed from any kind of pack, howling at a moon that's all its own.
"Take Me Back To Eden" track listing:
01. Chokehold
02. The Summoning
03. Granite
04. Aqua Regia
05. Vore
06. Ascensionism
07. Are You Really Okay?
08. The Apparition
09. DYWTYLM
10. Rain
11. Take Me Back To Eden
12. Euclid
Even though the members of SLEEP TOKEN notoriously do not speak to the press (out of necessity, not ego or gimmick),media can't help but write about the phenomenon, reporting on the band's every move; NME notes "SLEEP TOKEN offer their fans an entire world to immerse themselves in if they so wish. It's a place of escapism, and the foundation of a huge fan community that's dedicated to studying the band's creativity. While they have the same fervor as any other fandom, there's still a notable difference," while Metal Hammer called them "the most exciting band in metal right now."
Photo: Adamross Williams
