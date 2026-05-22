SLEEPING WITH SIRENS Releases New Single 'Paralyzed'

Fresh off the announcement of their forthcoming LP, the iconic alternative rock band SLEEPING WITH SIRENS has released their new single "Paralyzed" with an accompanying visualizer. The band's eighth studio record, "An Ending In Itself", will be out on June 12 with Rise Records.

"'Paralyzed' is one of the heaviest songs on the new record," says SLEEPING WITH SIRENS vocalist Kellin Quinn. "We had a blast making it and really leaned into the bands that shaped and inspired us growing up — artists like THRICE, THE USED and HASTE THE DAY. It's aggressive, emotional, and captures a side of us we've always loved exploring."

Produced by Will Yip (TURNSTILE, CIRCA SURVIVE, MOVEMENTS),the new record represents both a homecoming and a reckoning for them as they revive the restless spirit of their classic sound with the nuanced experience of recent years. Exclusive colored vinyl with signed inserts, and a zine CD featuring 24 pages of behind-the-scenes photos and handwritten lyrics are available to pre-order now.

Kellin describes "An Ending In Itself" as both a culmination and a continuation, completing the recent emotional and thematic arc of "How It Feels To Be Lost" and "Complete Collapse" while reconnecting with the spirit that first propelled the band forward.

Their first single off the record, "An Ending In Itself", has received wide praise from the likes of Rock Sound, Kerrang!, Alternative Press and Dork. They recently performed the track acoustically for the first time to fans in New York City with Subway Creatures, garnering millions of impressions across socials and driving excitement for the release.

Most recently, the band released a raw, performance-driven music video for the new track "Forever/Always". Channeling the spirit of mid-2000s alternative and metal visuals, it blends nostalgic, high-contrast imagery with a modern edge. Set in an early spring forest, the band's stripped-down performance evokes a haunting, memory-soaked atmosphere.

The record holds the following 12 unrelenting tracks:

01. An Ending In Itself

02. Forever/Always

03. God In My Head

04. Need You Here

05. Left On Repeat

06. House Of Matches

07. Waiting For You

08. Paralyzed

09. Process

10. PTSD

11. Looking Back At Me

12. Storm Clouds

Driven by angst and gigantic melodies, this new album marks the first to be released with Rise Records since "Feel", which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200. Earlier Rise releases include "With Ears To See And Eyes To Hear" and the gold-certified "Let's Cheers To This", which produced the platinum single "If You Can't Hang".

After fifteen years, seven studio albums, one EP, one live album and thousands of shows, the band has built an undeniable connection with their audience consistently drawing devoted fans and delivering electrifying performances that showcase their distinctly unique path through modern alternative rock. They helped to define the early to mid-aughts Warped Tour era and are now experiencing a renewed surge with younger audiences discovering their catalog.

The band — Kellin Quinn (vocals),Nick Martin (guitar),Justin Hills (bass),Matty Best (drums),and newest addition Tony Pizzuti (guitar) — continues to hone its signature sound while boldly exploring new creative frontiers. That future-forward perspective, coupled with a deep connection to their listeners, has established Sleeping With Sirens as a household name that's more relevant than ever.

Catch SLEEPING WITH SIRENS at their headlining show this summer on June 11 in Raleigh, North Carolina. They will also be taking the stage at festivals including Warped Tour (DC, Long Beach & Orlando),Inkcarceration, Louder Than Life and Aftershock, as well as in Las Vegas as part of the Fremont Street Experience.