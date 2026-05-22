THROWN INTO EXILE Releases New Single 'Behind The Veil'

Los Angeles blackened melodeath metallers THROWN INTO EXILE have released a new single, "Behind The Veil", marking their official BLKIIBLK debut. The new track — which premiered Wednesday on Matt Heafy's "Chaos Hour" on SiriusXM's Liquid Metal — showcases the addition of THROWN INTO EXILE's new singer Joshua Santos. "Behind The Veil" arrives alongside an official music video, available to view below.

THROWN INTO EXILE comments: "The addition of Joshua Santos brings a whole new dynamic to THROWN INTO EXILE that showcases a more extreme side to us that has not really been done in the band's history. This is only a taste of what's to come from our new album and we can't wait to play this live in a city near you this year."

With a career marked by constant change and evolution, THROWN INTO EXILE is a band on the brink. Exhaustive international touring and gigs alongside the likes of ARCH ENEMY, ORBIT CULTURE, AT THE GATES, DETHKLOK and BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, as well as U.S. and European festivals, including the U.K.'s Bloodstock, have paved the way.

Now, THROWN INTO EXILE breaks through with the release of their new single and BLKIIBLK debut, "Behind The Veil". With the addition of 26-year-old vocalist Josh Santos, the stakes have grown as the band's new material brings together urgent riffing with underlying melodies that recall both American and European sounds while delivering modern metal with unapologetic intensity.

THROWN INTO EXILE is currently supporting DETHKLOK ahead of a European run with BLACK LABEL SOCIETY. The band will also support ARCH ENEMY and THE BLACK DAHLIA MURDER this fall.

Photo credit: Ryan Espinoza