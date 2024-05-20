SLIPKNOT Performs Without CLOWN At 2024 SONIC TEMPLE Festival

SLIPKNOT performed without percussionist M. Shawn Crahan (a.k.a. Clown) at this past weekend's Sonic Temple festival in Columbus, Ohio.

Prior to launching into the fourth song of SLIPKNOT's headlining set of the four-day event on Sunday (May 19),singer Corey Taylor addressed Clown's absence, telling the crowd: "First things first, obviously, we are missing one of our brothers. Clown, yesterday, broke a tooth, had to have it removed. There is an issue. He had to stay home for medical reasons, but he insisted that we come here and fucking play this fucking show for each and every goddamn one of you, man."

Corey continued: "He is missed. He is essential, and goddammit, on the count of three, I want you to fuckin tell him all that he is so fucking loved. I wanna hear you scream! ONE! TWO! THREE!"

Sonic Temple marked SLIPKNOT's fourth show with the band's new drummer, former SEPULTURA sticksman Eloy Casagrande.

Prior to Sonic Temple, SLIPKNOT played on April 25 at Pappy + Harriet's in Pioneertown, California, on April 27 at Sick New World in Las Vegas, Nevada and on May 12 at Welcome To Rockville in Daytona Beach, Florida.

For all four gigs, SLIPKNOT adopted a classic look, bringing back the 1999 red jumpsuits and elements of their early masks into their modern versions, tying into the fact that SLIPKNOT is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Back in November 2021, Crahan missed the band's performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival after undergoing surgery to repair a torn bicep tendon in his left arm.

In a 2012 interview with LA Weekly, Crahan said that he is "always injuring" himself while performing with SLIPKNOT. "I don't know if it's because I'm a klutz or an idiot, I don't know," he said. "I treat every show like it's the last. Since the beginning, every show we've told ourselves that this could be the last. My kids know that if I die on stage, that's where I should have gone. I don't want to, though. I want to live for a very long time. I'd like to retire and leave on a good note."

After parting ways with Jay Weinberg last November, SLIPKNOT teased fans with a hint about a new drummer two and a half months ago, posting a photo of a single broken drumstick online with the caption "Rehearsal."

The band explained in a statement that the split with Weinberg was a creative decision. Jay followed up with a statement of his own, saying that he was "heartbroken and blindsided" by his dismissal.

Weinberg has since joined SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and INFECTIOUS GROOVES.

Casagrande abruptly quit SEPULTURA three months ago, shortly before he was supposed to begin rehearsals for the band's recently launched 40th-anniversary farewell tour.

"February 6th, a few days prior to the first rehearsal, drummer Eloy Casagrande informed the band that he was leaving SEPULTURA to pursue a career in another project," the band said in a statement.

Casagrande joined SEPULTURA nearly 13 years ago as the replacement for Jean Dolabella.

SLIPKNOT's latest album "The End, So Far", arrived in August 2022. It marked the band's the last full-length LP before the departure of both keyboardist Craig Jones, who left the group in June 2023, and Weinberg.