SLIPKNOT Surprise-Releases New Six-Song EP 'Adderall'

SLIPKNOT has surprise-released a new EP called "Adderall". The six-song effort alternate versions (no intro, rough demo and instrumental) of the title track, which originally appeared on last year's "The End, So Far" album, along with the 2023 standalone single "Bone Church", as well as non-album songs "Death March", "Red Or Redder" and "Hard To Be Here". Also newly released are music videos for "Memories (Adderall – Rough Demo)" and "Death March", both directed by SLIPKNOT's founding member, percussionist and visual mastermind M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan.

"Deconstructing to continuously pave the way for evolution," Crahan says. "At this point in the program nothing is safe."

"Adderall" track listing:

01. Death March

02. Adderall (No Intro)

03. Adderall (Rough Demo)

04. Red Or Redder

05. Adderall (Instrumental)

06. Hard To Be Here

Last year, SLIPKNOT singer Corey Taylor told Rolling Stone about his inspiration for "Adderall": "Everybody’s comparing it to RADIOHEAD and stuff like that, and I'm like, 'All right, I don't listen to RADIOHEAD, so that's interesting.' To me, I was kind of leaning into my inner David Gahan. I'm a massive DEPECHE MODE fan. That was just me kind of doing my impression of that, but I'll take RADIOHEAD as well."

"Bone Church" was surprise-released in February, along with a video piece titled "Yen – Director's Cut (Bone Church)", which found Crahan refreshing footage from the band's "Yen" music video.

On Wednesday (June 7),SLIPKNOT announced that it had parted ways with longtime keyboardist Craig Jones. However, the post announcing Jones's exit from the group was quickly deleted and a photo was shared of the band's apparent new member. The same unidentified person apparently appeared onstage behind the keyboards at during SLIPKNOT's performance at Austria's Nova Rock festival.

During the Nova Rock concert, SLIPKNOT played two songs — "The Blister Exists" and "Purity" — for the first time in eight years. The band also performed "Liberate" for the first time since 2016 and "Yen", a song from last year's "The End, So Far" album, was aired for the very first time.

No reason was given for Jones's departure from SLIPKNOT.

Jones joined SLIPKNOT in early 1996, shortly after the band had finished the recording of its demo album "Mate. Feed. Kill. Repeat." He was initially brought in to replace Donnie Steele, one of the two original guitarists, though he quickly moved on to the role of sampling and keyboards.

On Wednesday, SLIPKNOT also announced that percussionist Crahan would sit out some of the band's upcoming tour dates so that he can stay home to support his wife "through some health issues".