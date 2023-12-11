SLIPKNOT To Celebrate 25th Anniversary On European Tour In December 2024

SLIPKNOT has revealed tour dates for a massive 2024 European headline run. The band's thrilling, multi-sensory live shows are legendary, and with SLIPKNOT celebrating 25 years on this upcoming run, these shows will be especially explosive and not to be missed.

SLIPKNOT co-founder and percussionist M. Shawn Crahan (a.k.a. Clown) states about the upcoming shows: "It has been 25 years since we first played on the continent, and we've been back ever since. The memories I have from all those times are life-changing, and we're ready to make more.

"I'm so excited to bring our 25-year anniversary tour to Europe and the U.K. Be prepared for an energy you've never experienced before. It's happening."

The run kicks off at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands on December 5, canvases continental Europe with arena dates in Germany, France and Switzerland, and concludes at the world-famous O2 Arena in London on December 20. This notably marks their first O2 Arena performance since 2020. Presale tickets will go live on December 13 at 9:00 a.m. U.K. time, with official Live Nation and venue presales launching on Thursday, December 14 at 9:00 a.m. U.K. time, and general on-sale following on December 15 at 9:00 a.m. U.K. time.

SLIPKNOT released their debut self-titled studio album on 29th June 1999, and with it, heralded a seismic shift in music, attitude and energy, and have since defined a culture that has only grown around the world. In the quarter century since, SLIPKNOT's unwavering dedication to their art, expression, and their fans remains at the core of their mission. The band has remained as creative and unapologetic as ever, both in their music and their live shows.

As always, SLIPKNOT's storied live show promises to be a spectacle of sound and sight without comparison.

Having recently wrapped a tour of some of the biggest festival stages in the world, SLIPKNOT are set to headline Sick New World festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on April 27. Furthermore, SLIPKNOT recently immortalized their legendary sold-out 2009 concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on vinyl for the first time ever with the double LP, "Live At MSG".

Continually and fearlessly evolving, SLIPKNOT's latest full-length album, "The End, So Far", landed at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Album Sales chart and at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking their sixth Top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200. A new album from SLIPKNOT is a global event, and "The End, So Far" continued the band’s global chart rise, with No. 1 debuts in the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Mexico, as well as Top 3 debuts in Canada, New Zealand, Finland, Sweden, Japan, and Belgium. SLIPKNOT's previous album, 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind", marked SLIPKNOT's third consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200, along with No. 1 debuts in the official album charts of twelve countries around the world, including the U.K., Australia, Canada and Mexico, with Top 5 debuts in an additional twelve countries including Germany, France and Sweden.

SLIPKNOT 2024 tour dates:

North America

Apr. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World

May 12 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

May 19 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

Europe (with support from BLEED FROM WITHIN)

Dec. 05 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

Dec. 06 - Dortmund, Germany - Westfalenhalle

Dec. 08 - Stuttgart, Germany - Schleyerhalle

Dec. 09 - Leipzig, Germany - Quarterback Immobilien Arena

Dec. 11 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

Dec. 12 - Paris, France - Accorhotel Arena

Dec. 14 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

Dec. 15 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Dec. 17 - Manchester, UK - Co-op Live Arena

Dec. 18 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Dec. 20 - London, UK - O2 Arena

Check out a tour trailer below.