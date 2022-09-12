SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR And JIM ROOT Are 'Talking About' Starting New Project Together

Corey Taylor says that he and his SLIPKNOT bandmate Jim Root have discussed starting a new project together.

Although the guitarist was famously kicked out of the Taylor-fronted STONE SOUR in 2013, the singer has told Metal Hammer magazine that the pair have worked out past differences and are enjoying their renewed collaboration as part of their main band.

"He and I are very different people," Corey said, "and we were both going through our own shit in life. We reconnected, and we're actually talking about doing some stuff on the side, outside of SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR.

"It's cool to find your friend again," he continued, "and realize that you can find your way back to people that you care about. Honestly, I can't sit here and say that I wasn't responsible for some of the bad feelings. That can only come with self-reflection, and the fact that the things that were going on in my life rippled and affected other people. Once you own up to that, you can start to mend bridges by showing people that you are truly sorry."

Three years ago, Root told Metal Hammer that he and Taylor would have ended up killing each other if he had stayed in STONE SOUR.

"Corey and I are much closer now," he said at the time. "It's the best thing, me leaving STONE SOUR. We would have just ended up killing each other and driving each other crazy. I can't spread myself that thin. I needed it, this band [SLIPKNOT] needed it and STONE SOUR certainly needed it. I just didn't have the time to commit that I'd have liked. I think they were tired of my shitty attitude, that's for sure."

Root did not speak kindly of STONE SOUR in interviews after he was fired, saying: "Some of the guys in STONE SOUR, I think they just want to be a radio band and write strictly for radio and try to be more of a poppy rock band. And that's not really what I'm into. There's at least one guy in the band that's only concerned about money. I really have no desire to associate with people like that anymore."

Root played on the first five STONE SOUR studio records, including 2010's "Audio Secrecy" and the double concept album "House Of Gold & Bones".

Back in 2014, Root claimed that he was fired over the phone, which he thought "was pretty lame." He also told Revolver magazine that "it became apparent" near the end of the album cycle for "House Of Gold & Bones" that "it had basically run its course. But the band kept pushing for more dates, and I was just, like, 'It's time to stop.'"

Root told The Pulse Of Radio when he first revealed that he was sitting out a STONE SOUR tour — before it was announced that he was let go — that he was already dealing with a lot of stress juggling the two bands. "You know, unfortunately I'm only one person," he said. "I can't really be in two places at one time and the amount of focus that I need to put into SLIPKNOT makes it really difficult for me to be on tour with STONE SOUR. It's crushing and it's heartbreaking and I really don't like the idea of not being out there, but I don't really see any other way to really do it."

Root said that he was dismissed from STONE SOUR in November 2013, revealing: "I was mad because STONE SOUR wanted to go do a tour and they didn't want me to be a part of it. So I had a little anger, and I had a little bit of depression. I was kind of hurt. But at the same time, it was probably all for the better, because I wasn't really happy in that band anymore."

At the time, Taylor addressed the issue as well, saying: "It was difficult, at first. It put a strain between he and I for a little bit. It was one of those things where the timing just sucked. But at the same time, we knew that, on both sides, we've gotta do what we've gotta do."

Seven years ago, STONE SOUR named guitarist Christian Martucci as the permanent replacement for Root. Martucci was recruited to play on the band's early 2014 tour tour and was confirmed as a permanent member in March 2015 in a Facebook post.

STONE SOUR has been off the road and out of sight since completing the touring cycle for its last studio album, 2017's "Hydrograd". Taylor has been working with SLIPKNOT since then, as well as making his debut solo album, "CMFT". A STONE SOUR live album, "Hello, You Bastards: Live In Reno", came out in December 2019.

