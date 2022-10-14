SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR Buys Rights To 'Famous Monsters' Brand

According to Rolling Stone, SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor has bought the rights to the Famous Monsters brand and will be relaunching the magazine, as well as using the name for making toys, producing films, and hosting festivals. In addition to Famous Monsters, Taylor and his business partner, Eben McGarr — owner of Mad Monsters magazine and convention — also bought the rights to Captain Company and the life story of Famous Monsters founding editor Forrest Ackerman.

The 48-year-old Taylor, who has had a lifelong obsession with horror movies, told Rolling Stone: "Our job is to build a foundation to bring Famous Monsters into the modern age, while also honoring the legacy that came before. It's the whole reason that we were fans to begin with."

Plans are for Taylor to digitize every issue of Famous Monsters and making them available to read for free. He also wants to reestablish a Famous Monsters convention, where he hopes to pay tribute to Ackerman and founding publisher Jim Warren and celebrate the title's history. There are also plans to relaunch the magazine as an annual or biannual publication, using editorial concepts from past issues in new ways.

Taylor, who was featured prominently in the "In Search Of Darkness" documentary, which came out in 2019, told Syfy network's "Metal Crush Mondays" how he first got into horror movies: "My mom took me to see the 'Buck Rogers [In The 25th Century]' movie when I was a kid. I must've been four or five, but the trailer before the movie was John Carpenter's 'Halloween'. You've just got these incredible visuals, this sense of it's autumn, it's Halloween and there's just this dude in the background of every shot. I can remember as a five-year-old just being transfixed. Like, I suddenly didn't care about Buck Rogers. I think it was the one moment in my life that really galvanized my taste in what my young mind thought was cool. It was actually a couple years later that I actually got to watch it and to this day it's one of my favorite movies."