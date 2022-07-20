SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR: 'I'm Tired Of The Idiocy' In This World

SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor spoke to Kerrang! magazine about the lyrical inspiration for "The Dying Song (Time To Sing)", the latest single from the band's upcoming album, "The End, So Far". In the track, he roars: "Think hard you bastards / You're gonna tell me why / If I don't get an answer / You're gonna sing and die.'"

"To me, it just seems like it's all the outrage and none of the punishment," Corey told Kerrang! "For the last few years it's been very trendy to be offended and outraged by everything, and yet nothing happens — especially in my country, which is just fucking ridiculous. It's almost like the tables have turned, and the more angry people get, the more the people who they're mad at just double down on the shit. Instead of there being cause and effect, or crime and punishment, now it's just like, 'Fuck you. We don't care.'"

He continued: "I can't tell if that's a reaction because of the almost nihilistic isolation of the cultures themselves, where neither side is acknowledging any of the good parts of each other — they're just really honed in on the shit that they consider inflammatory. And it's almost like people are ringing the doomsday bell. You're sitting there going, 'Well, it's been fun. Everybody, pick up your trash when you're leaving, and I'll see you in Hell!' That's kind of what that song is. It's just like, 'If we don't figure it out, I'll see you when the meteor hits, basically.'"

Asked if he thinks it's all very hopeless, Corey said: "I think if I was younger, then I would believe in something like hope. I would have that kind of optimism [laughs], but I've seen waves of this shit for 30 years, and I'm just unimpressed. The sad thing is, it takes real tragedy to make anything change, because we're not a proactive species. We would rather close the door after the house is already on fire. I'm just kind of used to it at this point.

"I still obviously support and believe in all the causes that I'm very passionate about, but at the same time, I just realized that people aren't going to change — and I'm done trying to change people," Corey continued. "It's wasted effort, and it takes time away from the people that I actually care about. Until I see real shit, I'm just not going to care anymore. It's like, 'If you motherfuckers want to kill each other, go ahead. I'm just gonna stand back and will not be in the line of fire,' because I'm tired of the idiocy. I can only watch stupid shit for fucking so long. So yeah, it's me basically going, 'Go ahead, just fucking beat the living shit out of each other and see what happens.'"

"The End, So Far" will be released on September 30 via Roadrunner. The official music video for "The Dying Song (Time To Sing)" was directed by the band's own M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan. The LP was produced by SLIPKNOT and Joe Barresi and includes the band's 2021 surprise single "The Chapeltown Rag".