SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR: 'We've Never Been A Band That Tries To Cater To The Audience'

In a new interview with "THAT Rocks!", the weekly YouTube series hosted by Eddie Trunk, Jim Florentine and Don Jamieson, SLIPKNOT frontman Corey Taylor commented on the fact that the Iowa band's experimental new album, "The End, So Far", hasn't been met with universal acclaim from fans. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Honestly, I've been saying this since day one. We've never been a band that tries to cater to the audience. And I think that's one of the reasons why our fans have stuck with us for so long. There's definitely been times where certain albums, there have been certain parts of the albums that people haven't liked. But for the most part, overall they really dug it. But we've been lucky in the fact we were, like, 'Well, good, because that's what we were giving you.'

"You can go online and rage-tweet and post and do all these stupid review videos where people break down, 'This is where SLIPKNOT went wrong.' And it's all well and good," he continued. "We've never seen one of those, and we will never see one of those. When it comes to the music and the art, we do what we want and we always have.

"I've said it since day one: I make music for me and then I share it with people. And that's it," Taylor added. "I do not try to dial in a certain style. I mean, there's obviously styles that we want to play or we wouldn't have recorded it. But when it comes to expanding the boundaries, pushing the envelope and, honestly, expanding the palette that we're working with, why would we, man? You wanna spin your wheels in the mud, go ahead, musically. We are gonna do what comes from the heart. There may be stuff that I wouldn't have written, but when I hear it, I go, 'Oh, I can do something with that.' And that's the beauty of SLIPKNOT, is that you never know what you're gonna get. And I think once people kind of got around to remembering that, they all shut the hell up, let's put it that way. [Laughs]"

Last October, Corey told NME that SLIPKNOT has steadfastly refused to bend to expectations from outside the ranks.

"One of the problems about writing one of the heaviest fucking albums of all time is that people just expect you to do that over and over," the singer says, referencing SLIPKNOT's second album, "Iowa". "Well, fuck, that's so boring."

"When people hear ['The End, So Far'], they go, 'Well, that's a departure.' It's like, 'What are you, fucking new?' We've spent 20-plus years throwing people for a loop."

He went on to say: "You also have to remember a large part of the population are also people who have created petitions against every Batman that has ever been fucking cast in a movie, and they've always been wrong. Who's really right here? You fucking idiots, sometimes you just need to shut the fuck up and listen to what we give you."

This past February, SLIPKNOT shared "Bone Church", a surprise standalone single, along with a M. Shawn "Clown" Crahan-directed video piece titled "Yen – Director's Cut (Bone Church)", which found the SLIPKNOT founding member refreshing footage from the band's "Yen" music video.

SLIPKNOT is continuing to tour in support of "The End, So Far", which was released last September via Roadrunner Records. The follow-up to "We Are Not Your Kind", it is the band's final record with Roadrunner after first signing with the rock and metal label in 1998.