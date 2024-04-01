SMASHING PUMPKINS Announce New Summer 2024 North American Headline Tour Dates

Expanding an already stacked schedule, two-time Grammy Award-winning iconic rock band THE SMASHING PUMPKINS reveal a string of new North American headline performances in 2024. In addition to a combination of arena and headliner festival dates in Europe and North American stadium performances with GREEN DAY, as part of "The Saviors Tour", the band added additional solo arena bookings that span July through September. This new run of dates kicks off on July 31 in Muskoka, Ontario at Kee to Bala, rolls through markets such as Kansas City, Cedar Rapids, St. Louis, and concludes on September 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Fontainebleau. Plus, they will close out Osheaga Festival as one of the headlining acts in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on August 3.

Tickets for the new dates will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 5 at 10 a.m. local time at smashingpumpkins.com/tour/.

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS continue firing on all cylinders live. During 2023, they headlined and curated their very own "The World Is A Vampire" tour joined by STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and RIVAL SONS, while 2022 saw them canvas North America on the "Spirits On Fire" tour alongside JANE'S ADDICTION. A spectacle of eye-catching stage production and a setlist sequenced like a film with moments of heavy guitar catharsis and transcendent melodic singalongs, their shows have consistently incited widespread critical applause. NME professed, "it's indisputable that the band are responsible for many of the '90s' best rock songs, and this is as good as you're going to hear them." Meanwhile, The Patriot Ledger proclaimed, " [THE] SMASHING PUMPKINS proved they are still one of America's most interesting — sometimes befuddling, but never boring — musical groups." Miami New Times attested, "the band took the audience back in time to when alternative music was the mainstream, and the idea of browsing on your phone during a fantastic concert was bad sci-fi satire."

Last year, THE SMASHING PUMPKINS completed the three-act trilogy "Atum", releasing the 33-track project in its entirety. Among many highlights, it boasted "Beguiled", which catapulted to No. 6 at Active Rock and No. 12 at Alternative Radio charts. "Spellbinding" emerged as the No. 1 most-added at Alternative Rock. Plus. Rolling Stone applauded, "'Atum' is clearly meant to be the kind of record that requires your full attention, and Act Three makes for a nicely trippy conclusion to the whole project, as well as an intriguing listening experience in and of itself." In a "4-out-of-5 star" review, NME raved, "This sci-fi-inspired epic is ambitious and complex."

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS are currently in the studio recording the follow up to "Atum" as they prepare to release new music this year.

Newly announced tour dates:

Jul. 31 - Muskoka, ON - Kee to Bala

Aug. 03 - Montreal, Quebec - Osheaga Festival

Aug. 04 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

Aug. 16 - Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair

Aug. 20 - Des Moines, IA - Vibrant Music Hall

Aug. 21 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sep. 10 - Southaven, MS - BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

Sep. 21 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

Sep. 24 - Airway Heights, WA - BECU Live at Northern Quest

Sep. 27 - Las Vegas, NV - BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas at Fontainebleau

This past January, SMASHING PUMPKINS revealed that they had been inundated with thousands of applicants after announcing that they were looking for a new guitarist following longtime guitarist Jeff Schroeder's departure.