SMASHING PUMPKINS Announce Summer 2023 'The World Is A Vampire' North American Tour

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS today announced their 26-date North American "The World Is A Vampire" tour. Produced by Live Nation, the trek is set to start on Friday, July 28 at The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. The tour will feature special guests INTERPOL, STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and RIVAL SONS as support on various dates, as well as some of the world's biggest champions from the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA),who will be competing in most cities.

"The World Is A Vampire" tour dates:

Jul. 28 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV

Jul. 30 - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan - Las Vegas, NV

Aug. 01 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT*

Aug. 03 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA*

Aug. 05 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA*

Aug. 06 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR*

Aug. 07 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland, CA*

Aug. 09 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA*

Aug. 10 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA*

Aug. 11 - Yaamava’ Resort & Casino - Highland, CA**

Aug. 13 - Isleta Amphitheater - Albuquerque, NM^

Aug. 15 - Dos Equis Pavillion - Dallas, TX^

Aug. 16 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR^

Aug. 17 – The Orion Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL^

Aug. 19 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL^

Aug. 20 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre - Tampa, FL^

Aug. 22 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC^

Aug. 24 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ^

Aug. 25 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH^

Aug. 30 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY^

Aug. 31 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA^

Sep. 02 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON^

Sep. 03 - Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON^

Sep. 06 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI^^

Sep. 08 - FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN^

Sep. 09 - Ruoff Music Center - Noblesville, IN^

^ with INTERPOL and RIVAL SONS

* with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS and RIVAL SONS

** with STONE TEMPLE PILOTS

^^ with INTERPOL

"The World Is A Vampire" tour has already sold out 30,000-plus-capacity shows in Mexico City this year, as well in cities across Australia this spring, and is set to expand to more countries in the future.

Artist pre-sale begins Tuesday, March 28 at 12 p.m. local until Thursday, March 30 at 10 p.m. local. General on-sale starts Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. local.

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS leader Billy Corgan said: "I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like SIOUXSIE AND THE BANSHEES and THE CURE existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That's what 'The World Is A Vampire' is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don't fit in, you belong here. It's about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party."

Along with news of their upcoming tour, the band released their brand-new single "Spellbinding" which received its radio debut this morning during a very special live appearance on "The Howard Stern Show", revealing details of their upcoming tour and the release date for their highly anticipated third and final act of "Atum", which is set for release on May 5. Act 3 will come with a special edition boxset featuring all 33 album tracks plus 10 additional previously unreleased songs.

"Atum" features 33-tracks in three acts and is the sequel to 1995's "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" and 2000's "Machina/The Machines Of God". "Atum" was written and produced by Corgan over the past four years. 22 tracks have been released to date, with "Beguiled" continuing to climb at both Active Rock (peaked at #6) and Alternative Radio charts (#12).

In other news, Corgan's popular podcast series "Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan" continues to quench the thirst of dedicated PUMPKINS fans all over the world, offering listeners the chance to hear never-before-released "Atum" tracks, as-well as diving into various aspects of the band's illustrious history. "Thirty-Three With William Patrick Corgan" is distributed by iHeartPodcasts and available on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard.

When THE SMASHING PUMPKINS first emerged out of Chicago in 1988, the world had never heard a band quite like them. They spun together rock, pop, shoe-gaze, metal, goth, psychedelia, and electronic into a kaleidoscope of saccharine melodies, fuzzy distortion, bombastic orchestration, incendiary fretwork, eloquent songcraft, and unshakable hooks. Upon their formation, their sound was different, iconoclastic, and wholly new — and it still is today. As a result, they've sold over 30 million albums worldwide and collected two Grammy Awards, two MTV VMAs, and an American Music Award. Their catalog is highlighted by the platinum "Gish" (1991),the quadruple-platinum "Siamese Dream" (1993),diamond-certified "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" (1995),platinum "Adore" (1998) and gold "Machina/The Machines Of God" [2000]. In 2018, they embarked on one of their most successful tours ever, the "Shiny And Oh So Bright" tour, followed by "Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / Lp: No Past. No Future. No Sun." Meanwhile, 2020 saw the release of the band's eleventh full-length and latest double album, "Cyr".