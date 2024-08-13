SMASHING PUMPKINS' BILLY CORGAN Uses A.I. Tools To Share Video Message In Seven Different Languages

Billy Corgan, the frontman of the two-time Grammy Award-winning iconic rock band THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, has utilized cutting-edge A.I. (artificial intelligence) tools to share a message with his fans. Originally recorded in English and translated via A.I. into seven different languages (Spanish, German, French, Portuguese, Italian, Greek and Japanese),he expresses the band's excitement for their fans around the world to hear their brand new album "Aghori Mhori Mei". Powered by Curious Refuge, the heartfelt message comes amidst a run of highly successful international tour dates throughout 2024. See and hear Corgan's messages below.

"'Aghori Mhori Mei' is a return to our roots," Corgan shares. "Billy, Jimmy and James getting back to the old-school guitar style that we're known for. We had a lot of fun making this record and we really want to share it with you."

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS' thirteenth collection to date, "Aghori Mhori Mei" is a bruising and shadowy return to form from original SMASHING PUMPKINS members Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha and Billy Corgan. The new album harkens back to the band's early 1990s canon; where guitars, bass, drums, and spiking vocals ruled, and continues the prolific hot streak frontman Billy Corgan kicked off a decade ago. The band completed the recording of "Aghori Mhori Mei" amidst an expansive international touring schedule across the last few years. The album has garnered significant praise worldwide, reaching Top 10 on Spotify's U.S. and global album debut charts, while the album's single "Sighommi" was the No. 1 most-added track across the U.S. at both Alternative and Rock Radio.

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS are currently trekking across North America with an expansive run of stadium performances with GREEN DAY as part of "The Saviors Tour" while also performing solo arena dates nationwide through September. Earlier this summer, the band trotted across Europe with a combination of arena and headline festival dates and later this fall, the band's upcoming multi-city Latin American fall tour will see the band play to their fans across South and Latin America for the first time in nearly a decade. Now, the band will bring "Aghori Mhori Mei" to the stage across the entirety of 2024.

THE SMASHING PUMPKINS are one of the most iconic, iconoclastic, and influential bands of all time, shaping alternative music and culture. Since forming in Chicago during 1988, the group has sold over 30 million albums worldwide and garnered two Grammy Awards, two MTV VMAs and an American Music Award. Their catalog includes seminal offerings such as the platinum "Gish" (1991),the quadruple-platinum "Siamese Dream" (1993),the diamond-certified "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" (1995),the platinum "Adore" (1998) and the gold "Machina/The Machines Of God" [2000]. Rolling Stone cited both "Siamese Dream" and "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" among its "500 Greatest Albums Of All Time." It would also be impossible to envision alternative music and culture without their signature iconography such as the idyllic album artwork for "Siamese Dream", the black Zero shirt, the laissez-faire bliss of the "1979" music video, the gothic metamorphosis of "Ava Adore" or the multi-dimensional live shows that sell out worldwide to this day. 2018 saw THE SMASHING PUMPKINS unveil "Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / Lp: No Past. No Future. No Sun." and launch the immensely successful "Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour", which packed arenas. Maintaining this momentum, the band released their eleventh full-length double album "Cyr" (2020),representing yet another evolution, and more recently, "Atum" (2023),the sequel to 1995's "Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness" and 2000's "Machina/Machine Of God".

Photo credit: Jason Renaud