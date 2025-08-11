Watch: SNOT Performs Cover Of BLACK SABBATH's 'Children Of The Grave' In Honor Of OZZY OSBOURNE

SNOT played a cover of BLACK SABBATH's "Children Of The Grave" as a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne during the reactivated Santa Barbara, California metal/punk rock hybrid's August 10 concert at The 1865 in Southampton, England. Fan-filmed video of the performance can be seen below.

On July 22, the day Ozzy died, SNOT released the following statement via social media: "Our deepest condolences to the Osbourne family. We are very saddened to hear the news of the Prince of Darkness passing today. It was Sharon and Ozzy that brought SNOT in 1998 to the Ozzfest and help break the band. It was Ozzy that took Lynn [Strait, late SNOT singer] under his wing and they became friends for the very short time that they knew each other before Lynn's passing in late 1998.

"All of our hearts cry out in memory of Ozzy today. Ozzy Osbourne will forever be the most iconic lead singer of heavy metal history! Mama Ozzy is coming home to the great Heavy Metal Heaven in the sky!"

Ozzy died of a heart attack, his death certificate revealed. The certificate filed in London also said Osbourne suffered from coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease.

A private funeral service for Ozzy was held on July 31 on the 250-acre grounds of the house the legendary BLACK SABBATH singer and his wife bought in 1993 in Buckinghamshire, England. Only 110 of the singer's friends and family members attended the service, including his SABBATH bandmates, Robert Trujillo (METALLICA),Rob Zombie, Zakk Wylde, Marilyn Manson and Corey Taylor (SLIPKNOT).

The day before the private funeral, thousands of fans gathered in the streets of Birmingham to pay tribute to Ozzy. Sharon, along with their children Aimée, Kelly and Jack, joined mourners for the emotional tribute.

Last month SNOT entered Dead End Studios in Palm Desert, California with producer, engineer and mixer Chris Collier to lay down tracks for two brand new songs which are set to be released late 2025 or early 2026.

SNOT recruited former GODSMACK drummer Shannon Larkin to sit behind the kit for the band's performance in May at the Welcome To Rockville festival at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. Due to Jamie Miller's touring commitments with BAD RELIGION, he was unable to make the date.

In April, SNOT recruited Doc Coyle (GOD FORBID, ex-BAD WOLVES) as the band's touring guitarist after the group's split with Sonny Mayo.

In March, SNOT announced a European tour for August 2025. The trek marks the band's first shows on the continent with singer Andy Knapp, who made his live debut with SNOT in January.

SNOT's first gig with Knapp took place on January 17 at the Parish room at the House Of Blues in Anaheim, California. The performance was also livestreamed via the band's Instagram.