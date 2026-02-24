SOCIAL DISTORTION Announces Summer/Fall 2026 North American Tour With DESCENDENTS And THE CHATS

Legendary SoCal punk group SOCIAL DISTORTION has announced a massive North American tour with special guests DESCENDENTS and THE CHATS.

The trek will kick off on August 25 at Arizona Financial Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona and will hit major cities, including Dallas, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Brooklyn, Toronto, Detroit, Denver, Salt Lake City, Las Vegas and San Francisco, before wrapping up with a series of California dates, including two nights at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on October 1 and 2 and a final show at Gallagher Square at Petco Park in San Diego on October 3.

Tour dates:

Aug. 25 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

Aug. 28 - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park - Austin, TX

Aug. 29 - The Bomb Factory - Dallas, TX

Aug. 31 - The Pinnacle - Nashville, TN

Sep. 1 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

Sep. 3 - The Ritz - Raleigh, NC

Sep. 4 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

Sep. 5 - Stone Pony Summer Stage - Asbury Park, NJ

Sep. 8 - The Met Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA

Sep. 9 - Roadrunner - Boston, MA

Sep. 11 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY

Sep. 12 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY

Sep. 14 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON

Sep. 17 - The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI

Sep. 20 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN

Sep. 22 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

Sep. 23 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

Sep. 25 - The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

Sep. 26 - Grand Sierra Resort - Grand Theatre - Reno, NV

Sep. 28 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA

Oct. 1 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA*

Oct. 2 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA*

Oct. 3 - Gallagher Square at Petco Park - San Diego, CA*

* DESCENDENTS only

SOCIAL DISTORTION's long-awaited new album, which will reportedly be titled "Born To Kill", is expected to be released in May. The LP's title track will arrive this week.

Last December, SOCIAL DISTORTION singer and guitarist Mike Ness, who revealed a diagnosis of tonsil cancer in June 2023, offered an update on his recovery, telling Kevin Ryder at the annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2025: "I was afraid I was gonna not gonna live. I've been through some hard things in my life in some dangerous situations, as you can imagine, but nothing like that."

Asked if he had to learn to talk and sing again, Mike said: "I had to learn to eat, swallow — everything. I mean, they went in there — they sent a robot. I call him Ike, the robot. He went down and cut out my tonsil and the tumor. And then the second part of the surgery was, they slit my neck and cut the lymph nodes out. So I could not eat food. I mean, I came out of surgery with a drain and a feeding tube."

After Ryder noted that he is "glad" that Ness could sing again after his cancer battle, Mike said: "My voice is stronger than it's ever been. I think I'm singing like there's no tomorrow. So every show is great because I'm singing like there's no tomorrow."

Ness started SOCIAL DISTORTION as a teenager in 1979. Over the course of the next decade, Ness battled drug and alcohol addiction, spending stints in jail and rehab.

Formed as rebellious teenage punks in the working-class suburb of Fullerton, California, SOCIAL DISTORTION survived their tumultuous youth to pioneer an undeniably honest and fiery brand of rock 'n' roll that would incorporate outlaw country, classic seventies punk and primal blues. Seven studio albums and countless electrifying live shows have earned the band a dedicated worldwide fanbase and catalog of timeless anthems, including "Story Of My Life", "Ball And Chain", "Prison Bound" and more. The band's last release, 2011's "Hard Times And Nursery Rhymes", entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4, and in 2019 SOCIAL DISTORTION celebrated 40 years as a band.