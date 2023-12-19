SOCIAL DISTORTION's MIKE NESS Opens Up About His Cancer Battle: 'It's Been Hell'

Mike Ness, who revealed a diagnosis of tonsil cancer in June, offered an update on his progress in a new interview with Matt Pinfield of 95.5 KLOS's "New & Approved" show. The SOCIAL DISTORTION frontman underwent surgery that month as a form of treatment. He has since completed radiation and six weeks of a mild chemo infusion.

Regarding his cancer diagnosis, he said: "Well, first of all, obviously it wasn't in the plan. So the shock is a lot just to take in. But, yeah, the surgery — I mean, you can hear it in my voice; it's still weak, just talking. I have a lot of work to do before April, for a tour, of rehab. But it's only been a month since the treatments ended. But, yeah, it's been hell, because head and neck is a little bit different than other types of cancers, and they have to go in and disrupt major structures that you've been living with your whole life. I had to learn how to swallow all over again, and speech is just slowly getting stronger and then eventually singing."

Ness went on to say that he learned of his diagnosis during the recording sessions for a new album. "We were halfway done," he explained. "We were literally in the studio laying down bass tracks when I got the call. And I just had to shut it down. I didn't even — I got the call and I got in my car and left. I wanted them to finish the day."

According to Ness, the plan is for him and his SOCIAL DISTORTION bandmates to complete tracking everything next year. " We'll go back in like January, February, finish the guitar parts and keyboards and all the music stuff," he said. "I wanted to wait at least till one tour behind me, to get the voice strong and to do the vocals. So we'll probably cut the vocals in June or July."

Ness previously said that doctors told him to expect a full recovery "enabling [him] to live a long and productive life."

Earlier this month, SOCIAL DISTORTION announced a co-headlining tour across the U.S. with Epitaph labelmates BAD RELIGION that kicks off in Bakersfield, California on April 9, 2024. With additional support from THE LOVEBOMBS, the two iconic bands will join forces to bring their signature sounds and beloved catalogs to stages across the continent, showcasing their enduring legacy and influence on the punk rock movement.

Formed as rebellious teenage punks in the working-class suburb of Fullerton, California, SOCIAL DISTORTION survived their tumultuous youth to pioneer an undeniably honest and fiery brand of rock ‘n’ roll that would incorporate outlaw country, classic seventies punk and primal blues. Seven studio albums and countless electrifying live shows have earned the band a dedicated worldwide fanbase and catalog of timeless anthems, including "Story Of My Life", "Ball And Chain", "Prison Bound" and more. The band's last release, "Hard Times And Nursery Rhymes", entered the Billboard 200 at No. 4 and in 2019 they celebrated 40 years as a band.