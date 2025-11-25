SODOM: Deluxe Expanded Reissue Of 1994's 'Get What You Deserve' Due In February

On February 27, 2026, BMG will release "Get What You Deserve", the sixth studio album by German thrash metal veterans SODOM, as an extensive box set, remastered and newly mixed by former SODOM guitarist Andy Brings, who played on the original recording, including the remastered and remixed "Aber Bitte Mit Sahne" EP, plus the first concert with drummer Guido "Atomic Steif" Richter as a bonus double LP and a DVD with additional live shows. Alongside the original hotel room cover, the package also includes the censored version with the band photo and the originally planned artwork featuring a "Knarrenheinz" painting by cult artist Andreas Marschall.

Brings says: "There's nothing nice about this album — not the sound, not the lyrics. It wasn't supposed to be. It was meant to be completely unfriendly. The others were the polished ones."

SODOM bassist/vocalist Thomas "Angelripper" Such adds: "With Atomic Steif on drums, we became an unstoppable machine — in the studio and on stage.

"It breaks our hearts that he passed away far too soon on August 31, 2025, at only 57, and can't witness how songs like 'Jabba The Hutt', 'Sodomized' and 'Silence Is Consent' are being rediscovered and loved again. He was the German Dave Lombardo — an incredible drummer!"

"Get What You Deserve" was a 16-track chunk of fury with which SODOM defiantly stood against the musical zeitgeist of the early 1990s.

Brings says: "Back then every band suddenly wanted to be PANTERA or MACHINE HEAD. Incredibly clean, sterile, and technically perfect. We didn't. Couldn't, weren't, didn't want to!"

Angelripper adds: "With 'Get What You Deserve' we wanted to return to our roots — more VENOM, more MOTÖRHEAD. Andy's punk roots also came through stronger, which was right up my alley. Short songs, maximum impact, straight in your face — the way it should be!"

A few months earlier, SODOM had released the "Aber Bitte Mit Sahne" EP — partly to introduce their new drummer Atomic Steif, and partly to have fresh songs ready for the upcoming Christmas Metal Meetings tour at the end of 1993 with MOTÖRHEAD, KREATOR and ENTOMBED. The EP also served as a test run for what would become a fruitful collaboration with then-unknown producer Wolfgang Stach, who would go on to major success with GUANO APES, JUPITER JONES and BAP.

Thirty-two years later, this snarling beast is being unleashed on the metal community once again. A timeless punch to the gut — or, as Maik Weichert, guitarist and mastermind of German metalcore heroes HEAVEN SHALL BURN, puts it: "The best punk album of the nineties!"

The deluxe, expanded reissue of "Get What You Deserve" is available for pre-order now. The lead single, "Sodomized", was the first song written by the new lineup in 1993. The accompanying video, made from Brings's private footage of the Christmas Metal Meetings tour, features not only the band but also Lemmy Kilmister of MOTÖRHEAD and other legendary musicians.

Brings says: "I wanted to strip the album — which already had almost no additives and zero ballast — down to the absolute maximum. No samples, no tricks, just a very pissed-off band at the peak of its creative energy."

Angelripper adds: "Over 30 years ago, we went against the current with this album — and we're doing it again today. Nothing sounds like this record, and that makes me proud. 'Get What You Deserve' was, is, and will always be the sound of pure defiance. My personal favorite SODOM album!"