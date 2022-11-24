  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Sons Of IRON MAIDEN's JANICK GERS And RADIOHEAD's THOM YORKE Team Up On New Single 'Red Skies'

November 24, 2022

Dylan Gers, the son of IRON MAIDEN guitarist Janick Gers, has teamed up with Noah Yorke, the son of RADIOHEAD frontman Thom Yorke, on a new collaborative single, "Red Skies". Due on December 2 on all streaming platforms through independent record label Sly-Tone, the track is said to feature "a more textured and more detailed approach" than Dylan's first single, "Moon Rise", which came out in April. It starts with a lone acoustic accompanied with a flanger, phaser and reverb, playing a melody which captures your attention straight away, then moments later, harmonics which weave in and out to illustrate tension. A 12-stringed guitar played by Noah is then heard to the rest of this piece of music.

Dylan says: "I can't wait for all of you to hear this, I'm truly more excited with this than anything I've done in my life."

In September 2021, Noah dropped a song called "Trying Too Hard (Lullaby)", which marked the first single he had released using his own name after previously issuing music under the moniker Alec Owen, including the 2020 "L.E.T.H.A.L." album.

Dylan is not the first offspring of a MAIDEN member to pursue his passion for music. MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson's son Austin fronts AS LIONS, while his other son Griffin is the vocalist of SHVPES. MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris's son George is one of the founding guitarists of the band THE RAVEN AGE.

Janick Gers was the lead guitarist of the band WHITE SPIRIT before joining GILLAN, a group formed by then-former DEEP PURPLE vocalist Ian Gillan. After GILLAN disbanded, he played in the group GOGMAGOG (with former IRON MAIDEN singer Paul Di'Anno and drummer Clive Burr) and with various artists, including Fish of MARILLION. In 1990, he played guitar on Dickinson's first solo album, "Tattooed Millionaire". During the recording of the LP, he was asked to join MAIDEN in place of departing Adrian Smith. He has remained with the band ever since, even after Smith rejoined the band in 1999.

Find more on Iron maiden
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).