Sons Of IRON MAIDEN's JANICK GERS And RADIOHEAD's THOM YORKE Team Up On New Single 'Red Skies'

Dylan Gers, the son of IRON MAIDEN guitarist Janick Gers, has teamed up with Noah Yorke, the son of RADIOHEAD frontman Thom Yorke, on a new collaborative single, "Red Skies". Due on December 2 on all streaming platforms through independent record label Sly-Tone, the track is said to feature "a more textured and more detailed approach" than Dylan's first single, "Moon Rise", which came out in April. It starts with a lone acoustic accompanied with a flanger, phaser and reverb, playing a melody which captures your attention straight away, then moments later, harmonics which weave in and out to illustrate tension. A 12-stringed guitar played by Noah is then heard to the rest of this piece of music.

Dylan says: "I can't wait for all of you to hear this, I'm truly more excited with this than anything I've done in my life."

In September 2021, Noah dropped a song called "Trying Too Hard (Lullaby)", which marked the first single he had released using his own name after previously issuing music under the moniker Alec Owen, including the 2020 "L.E.T.H.A.L." album.

Dylan is not the first offspring of a MAIDEN member to pursue his passion for music. MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson's son Austin fronts AS LIONS, while his other son Griffin is the vocalist of SHVPES. MAIDEN bassist Steve Harris's son George is one of the founding guitarists of the band THE RAVEN AGE.

Janick Gers was the lead guitarist of the band WHITE SPIRIT before joining GILLAN, a group formed by then-former DEEP PURPLE vocalist Ian Gillan. After GILLAN disbanded, he played in the group GOGMAGOG (with former IRON MAIDEN singer Paul Di'Anno and drummer Clive Burr) and with various artists, including Fish of MARILLION. In 1990, he played guitar on Dickinson's first solo album, "Tattooed Millionaire". During the recording of the LP, he was asked to join MAIDEN in place of departing Adrian Smith. He has remained with the band ever since, even after Smith rejoined the band in 1999.