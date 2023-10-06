SOPHIE LLOYD Releases Video For 'Imposter Syndrome' Feat. HALESTORM's LZZY HALE

British guitarist Sophie Lloyd has released the official music video for her latest single, "Imposter Syndrome", a collaboration with HALESTORM frontwoman Lzzy Hale. The song is the title track of Sophie's upcoming full-length album, which will arrive on November 10 via the guitarist's own Autumn Records. Other guests set to appear on the CD include STEEL PANTHER's Michael Starr, ATREYU's Brandon Saller, TRIVIUM's Matt Heafy, Canadian singer Lauren Babic and BLACK STONE CHERRY's Chris Robertson.

Sophie said: "Working with Lzzy was honestly a dream come true for me. I've been a fan of hers for years growing up, and when I decided to do a collaborative album, her name was the first one that came to mind. She did such an incredible job at taking such a personal thing and making a song that conveys all the emotion I have felt for years."

Lzzy commented: "I've been garnering inspiration from Sophie Lloyd for years!

"When Sophie asked me to put lyric and song to her amazing instrumental work, we talked in depth about how this album has been a tool in helping her overcome her feelings of otherness. It was like thumbing through her diary and also like staring at myself in the mirror.

"I hope that this song will give strength to anyone who needs it. It was an honor to draw my weapons and with such a talented and stunning soul!"

Sophie continues: "Musically, this song takes a different direction to others on the album, it has a more ballad feel to it, while still being epic and powerful. Jason Soudah composed orchestral strings for this song as well, which really captured the emotion we wanted to convey.

"It was so healing to work with Lzzy on this song and has really helped me overcome my own imposter syndrome and I hope others will be able to relate to it and know they are not alone and they can overcome anything."

The 27-year-old Lloyd told Guitar World about the LP: "I always said this album was going to be me paying homage to my 15-year-old self. This is an album I wrote for that girl.

"I'm so fortunate to work with all of the amazing singers on the record, and I can honestly say I've been listening to them for years.

"I can't tell you how gratifying it's been — I'd write the songs, and then we'd send them off and hear back from the singers. They were, like, 'Yeah, I really dig this. I'm up for it.' It's all turned out better than I could have imagined."

Regarding the album title, Sophie said: "Well, the imposter syndrome is a thing. It's a phenomenon a lot of people experience in any field; not just music, but you basically feel like you're an imposter. You don't deserve to be where you are, and at any moment people will uncover you for what you are. I feel like I've broken out of that now. I proved to myself, like, 'Yeah, you're here for a reason. You're good enough.'"

Asked if she is thinking of forming a band with one dedicated singer, Sophie said: "That's what we're trying to think about: 'How do we tour this?' We've got a few ideas. We're not sure whether we want to get a full-time vocalist — well, maybe. I guess it's just about finding a vocalist that fits you and inspires you. We might try something where we have big screens and we get vocalists to record a performance. The violinist Lindsey Stirling does that. Visually, it's pretty amazing.”

"Imposter Syndrome" track listing:

01. Do Or Die (feat. Nathan James)

02. Pressure (feat. Brandon Saller)

03. Imposter Syndrome (feat. Lzzy Hale)

04. Let It Hurt (feat. Chris Robertson)

05. Runaway (feat. Michael Starr)

06. Fall Of Man (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

07. Lost (feat. Cole Rolland)

08. Hanging On (feat. Lauren Babic)

09. Avalanche (feat. Trevor McNevan)

10. Won't You Come (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

11. Judge And Jury (feat. Tyler Connolly)

Photo credit: Nathersonn