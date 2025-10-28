SOUNDGARDEN's KIM THAYIL To Release 'A Screaming Life' Memoir In May 2026

Founding SOUNDGARDEN guitarist Kim Thayil will release a memoir, "A Screaming Life: Into The Superunknown With Soundgarden And Beyond", on May 19, 2026 via HarperCollins imprint William Morrow.

From SOUNDGARDEN's humble beginnings manifesting grunge in Seattle's beer-soaked punk clubs to their revered status today as rock icons, the band's journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. In "A Screaming Life", Thayil goes backstage to introduce the band that fearlessly pushed the boundaries of rock, invented a new genre, and amassed fervent fans from every corner of the world.

Thayil shares the story of how he and his SOUNDGARDEN bandmates — Hiro Yamamoto, Ben Shepherd, Matt Cameron and Chris Cornell — faced the triumphs and challenges on the road to their meteoric rise. His storytelling channels the essence of SOUNDGARDEN's era-defining sound — one that's supercharged with raw creativity and unapologetic lyrics — and explores the ways that SOUNDGARDEN was shaped by the diverse backgrounds of its creators: Thayil's Indian heritage and founding bassist Hiro Yamamoto's Japanese background added unique dimensions to the band's identity, influencing not only their music but also their experiences in the industry.

For SOUNDGARDEN fans and '90s alternative rock enthusiasts, "A Screaming Life" not only gives behind-the-scenes access to one of the most revered bands, but it also demonstrates the power music and its creators have to transform culture.

Thayil announced the book project on Instagram earlier today (Tuesday, October 28),writing: "Hey, all you friends of SOUNDGARDEN! Kim Thayil here to tell you that I've been working on a book during the past few years! It's called 'A Screaming Life', and it tells my story as an American son of immigrants growing up in Chicago. Then, along with another immigrant's American son, Hiro Yamamoto, we travel to Seattle as idealistic youths, involve ourselves with underground and independent subcultures, and connect with Chris Cornell to form SOUNDGARDEN. It follows my experiences, journeys and growth with the band and the building of the Seattle music scene; ultimately, to partner with Matt Cameron and later Ben Shepherd as we worked and played towards our worldwide successes. I explore the heights, depths and insights gained from my experiences within the unique and special brotherhood we built."

As previously reported, SOUNDGARDEN will join the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame class of 2025 in the Performer category. The Seattle grunge legends were first nominated for the Rock Hall in 2020, and were on the ballot again in 2023 before finally being chosen for induction this year.

Thayil, Cameron, Cornell and Shepherd are being included in the induction, as is Yamamoto, who was with SOUNDGARDEN from 1984 to 1989 and played on the band's first two EPs and first two albums.

Cornell was found hanged in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in May 2017, following a SOUNDGARDEN show at the city's Fox Theatre. His body was found soon after he had spoken with a "slurred" voice to his wife by phone. The death was ruled a suicide.

Image courtesy of Guitar Center