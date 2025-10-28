METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Teams Up With GIBSON For Custom Raven Acoustic Guitar

One of the most iconic rock guitarists of our generation, Kirk Hammett — legendary guitarist of the multi-platinum-selling, nine-time Grammy Award-winning band METALLICA — continues his long-standing partnership with Gibson. Today, the iconic instrument brand proudly unveils its latest collaboration: a bold new acoustic from Gibson Custom. Kirk Hammett teamed up with the master luthiers at Gibson Custom in Bozeman, Montana, to create the Gibson Custom Kirk Hammett Raven, a majestic counterpart to the legendary Gibson Hummingbird. The Kirk Hammett Raven is limited to only 100 guitars worldwide — and available at authorized Gibson dealers, Gibson Garage locations and on www.gibson.com.

While it shares the Hummingbird's square-shoulder silhouette, Kirk Hammett's Raven distinguishes itself with a dark, artistic twist on the Hummingbird aesthetic. Crafted with a Sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides, and supported by traditional scalloped Advanced X-bracing, it delivers the timeless acoustic tone that has captivated musicians and audiences for generations. Its mahogany neck features a comfortable Round profile and is topped with a bound ebony fretboard, complete with 20 frets and mother-of-pearl star inlays. A 16" radius makes it ideal for fast, expressive playing. Grover Rotomatic tuners ensure reliable tuning, while TUSQ components — including the nut, saddle, and bridge pins — enhance tonal consistency and tuning stability. The headstock showcases the Gibson logo alongside a striking mother-of-pearl raven skull inlay, reinforcing the instrument's bold identity.

This limited-edition model also pays homage to Gibson's tradition of wildlife-inspired designs, featuring intricately crafted double pickguards and a raven-themed tailpiece accent. It's a visual and sonic statement piece. Equipped with an L.R. Baggs Element VTC +4 system, the Raven is ready for both stage and studio. The discreet soundhole-mounted volume and tone controls offer easy access without disrupting the guitar's aesthetics, and the additional 4 dB of output provides extra headroom when needed. Each Raven ships in a black Gibson Custom hardshell guitar case adorned with a matching raven skull graphic and includes a certificate of authenticity and a custom raven-themed strap. Limited to only 100 guitars, each handcrafted in Bozeman, Montana, and personally signed by Kirk Hammett on the soundhole label, this Ebony-finished acoustic is destined to become a collector's treasure. Availability is extremely limited — secure yours before they vanish into the night.

One of the most influential metal guitarists of all time, Hammett is the lead guitarist and contributing songwriter in the trailblazing band METALLICA. Kirk grew up in California and formed the group EXODUS during the birth of the Bay Area thrash metal movement. In 1983, he began his now 40-year career as the lead guitarist in METALLICA, selling over 125 million albums and winning multiple Grammy Awards. Kirk's first Gibson was the legendary 1979 Flying V he used on METALLICA's groundbreaking early studio albums. These days, his number one guitar is "Greeny," the 1959 Les Paul Standard formerly owned by Peter Green and Gary Moore. Both instruments have been painstakingly recreated by Gibson for a range of tribute models.

When Hammett's partnership with Gibson was first announced in 2021, Kirk said about the collaboration: Yes, it's official. I have become an official Gibson endorser and it's been a long time coming. I'm really, really happy about it. And when I think about it, I've been playing Gibson, really, since the late '70s when I bought my very first black Flying V, in 1979. I could barely play it and it felt funny putting it on because of the V wings. But I knew that it was the guitar for me, and within three or four days, I was just inseparable from that guitar. And I still have it to this day. Gibson guitars have been with me for pretty much 95 percent of my musical life. I've revered so many Gibson players in my life too, and the Gibson sound has been so inspiring to me. And at times, I didn't even know it.

"I remember when I first started playing guitar, I was just blown away by the sound of Jeff Beck's guitar — 'Let Me Love You', off [the 1968 JEFF BECK GROUP debut album] 'Truth'. Pretty much the opening lick, I was just, like, 'How did he get that sound?' And I remember it was one of the very first guitar licks I learned, very simple lick, G position, blues lick, but I could never get it to sound the way that sounded with that tone, that attack, that distortion... And it wasn't until decades later that I realized it was because he was using a certain guitar, it was a Les Paul Standard. And then it all made sense to me."

Hammett went on to say that the time was "right" for his partnership with Gibson.

"When I really think about it, Gibson guitars have been on every single METALLICA album," he said. "And primarily on the first three albums. It was all Gibson-powered because all I had was my Flying V, and then I had a Strat copy, and I had a Jackson. The Jackson didn't really come to me 'til 'Master Of Puppets'. That Gibson Flying V was a real workhorse in the studio for the first four or five albums, and then after that, I started playing vintage Gibsons from 'Load' on, and I started playing Standards almost all the time."

Kirk added that he loves Flying Vs. "I think I have almost every '70s Flying V, from '79 to '81,' he revealed. "I really like that particular run of Flying Vs. There are a lot of cool colors, and I like the design, I like the weight, I like the sound. I have one of the very first Flying V's from 1957, a prototype."

Released worldwide via Gibson Publishing, "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" is a premium, hardcover coffee table book in which Kirk tells the stories behind the rare and highly collectible instruments he has used on hit records and on stages worldwide in front of millions of fans. "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" is available globally via Gibson.com and the Gibson Garage locations in three premium formats: limited signed and numbered Custom and Deluxe Editions and a Standard hardcover.

A 400-page premium coffee table book, "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" explores in unprecedented detail the extraordinary guitar collection and life in music of one of heavy metal's true pioneers, Gibson signature artist Kirk Hammett. Shot on location in Hawaii and Los Angeles by legendary rock photographer Ross Halfin and featuring rare imagery from Halfin's photo archives, this latest release from Gibson Publishing features exclusive new interviews with Hammett conducted by Chris Vinnicombe (Gibson editor-in-chief) and Mark Agnesi (Gibson director of brand experience). "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" takes the deepest-ever dive into the METALLICA star's eclectic guitar collection, documenting the instruments he has leaned on throughout his career, from his early days with Bay Area thrash trailblazers EXODUS to selling over 125 million albums worldwide and rocking out with METALLICA for over 40 years on the world's biggest stages. Guitars under the microscope include Hammett's storied 1979 Gibson Flying V and Greeny, the legendary 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard formerly owned by guitarists Peter Green and Gary Moore, and so much more. "The Collection: Kirk Hammett" is a must-have for fans of Kirk Hammett and METALLICA and anyone with an interest in fine guitars.

In a video teaser featuring narration from Jason Momoa, the actor — who is a longtime METALLICA fan — says: "Every guitar has a story, and the thrill of finding the right one can be as electrifying as any song it will play. Collecting is an obsession, a passion, and a neverending quest for discovering the perfect tone. No one knows this more than Kirk Hammett."

Hammett was a member of EXODUS's original lineup before replacing Dave Mustaine in METALLICA in 1983. In fact, Hammett was not only the person who came up with the EXODUS name, but also the first from the band to meet original EXODUS singer Paul Baloff and brought him into the group. With Hammett on guitar, METALLICA went on to record its debut album, "Kill 'Em All", later in 1983.

In a 1994 interview with Metal Hammer, Hammett said his EXODUS bandmates were less than happy about his decision to leave the band.