SPIRITBOX Releases Blistering New Single 'No Loss, No Love'

SPIRITBOX, the boundary-pushing force redefining modern metal, return with their latest single, "No Loss, No Love" — a genre-fluid odyssey that seamlessly collides pulverizing prog-metal, hypnotic electronica, and haunting spoken-word passages. Courtney LaPlante is in peak form, her voice stretching from guttural depths to android-like serenity, channeling both raw power and eerie detachment. Produced by Dan Braunstein and SPIRITBOX's Mike Stringer, the track twists and turns, building from ominous tension to a crescendo of swirling chaos. "No Loss, No Love" feels like a companion to "Yellow Jacket" from the band's acclaimed "Eternal Blue" album.

Accompanying the track is a visually arresting music video, directed by Max Moore and Mike Stringer. Shot in Los Angeles, the video matches the song's frenetic energy, cutting between the band thrashing on a platform engulfed by crashing waves and LaPlante draped in pearls and bold, avant-garde glam, exuding an otherworldly presence. The contrast between organic destruction and meticulous artistry mirrors the sonic textures woven throughout "No Loss, No Love".

"No Loss, No Love" follows the heavy-hitting "Soft Spine" and melodic "Perfect Soul", which is currently climbing the Active Rock radio charts, this week reaching No. 25. Together, they offer yet another glimpse into "Tsunami Sea", the two-time Grammy-nominated band's anticipated sophomore album arriving March 7 via Pale Chord / Rise Records.

With "Tsunami Sea" on the horizon, SPIRITBOX are preparing to unleash their most expansive vision yet. Before the album drops, the band kicks off their sold-out European tour on February 13 at London's iconic Alexandra Palace, marking their largest headline show to date with 10,000 tickets sold. From there, they'll continue across Europe before launching into the "Tsunami Sea" North American tour, beginning April 3 in Dallas, Texas. The 24-date trek — produced by Live Nation — brings LOATHE, DYING WISH and GEL along for the ride, tearing through cities across the U.S. and Canada.

This summer, SPIRITBOX will step onto even bigger stages, joining LINKIN PARK for select stadium dates in Italy, the Netherlands, and the U.K.

"Tsunami Sea" track listing:

01. Fata Morgana

02. Black Rainbow

03. Perfect Soul

04. Keep Sweet

05. Soft Spine

06. Tsunami Sea

07. A Haven With Two Faces

08. No Loss, No Love

09. Crystal Roses

10. Ride The Wave

11. Deep End

Formed in 2017 in the picturesque yet isolated region of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada by vocalist Courtney LaPlante and guitarist Mike Stringer, SPIRITBOX would fully cement themselves as a household name in the summer of 2020 with the release of their blistering breakout single "Holy Roller", along with a host of other captivating singles shortly after, resulting in a media firestorm of hype.

With new and existing fans eagerly watching their next move, SPIRITBOX exceeded every expectation imaginable in 2021 with the release of their genre-defining debut studio album "Eternal Blue" via Pale Chord/Rise Records. "Eternal Blue", which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard 200, kicked open the doors of the heavy metal scene and rewrote the genre's playbook with 12 stunning tracks that incorporated everything from djent and post-metal to infectious synth-laden pop sensibilities and cinematic arrangements, brought fully to life by the inimitable LaPlante's ethereal and commanding vocal performances.

The album cycle for "Eternal Blue" saw SPIRITBOX not only grace the covers of esteemed music publications such as Revolver, Alternative Press, Rock Sound and Kerrang!, among many others but would also solidify the band as one of the most in-demand groups in live music today with their one-hundred percent sold out, first-ever headlining tour in support of the album which saw ticket sales over 40,000. The band would also share the stage with seasoned metal veterans such as LIMP BIZKIT and GHOST and win "Best International Breakthrough Band" at the 2021 Heavy Music Awards.

In 2022, SPIRITBOX secured highly coveted spots at numerous major U.S. rock and metal festivals and were nominated for two Juno awards. SPIRITBOX would also round out their current lineup with the inclusion of drummer Zev Rose and bassist Josh Gilbert in addition to releasing their sonically experimental EP "Rotoscope" in June of that year as well as a cross-genre collaboration with dubstep artist Illenium for the track "Shivering".

During another whirlwind year for the band, including a U.S. tour with SHINEDOWN and PAPA ROACH, SPIRITBOX wrote and recorded their critically acclaimed EP "The Fear Of Fear", released in November 2023. The EP features the single "Jaded", which was nominated for "Best Metal Performance" at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. In the same month, the band would make another genre-bending splash with a high-profile collaboration with rapper Megan Thee Stallion for a remix of her song "Cobra".