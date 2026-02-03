STAIND Announces 'Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour' With SEETHER, HOOBASTANK And HINDER

Multi-platinum rock band STAIND has announced its highly anticipated "Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour", celebrating the groundbreaking album that cemented their place in rock history. The 25-date trek will feature SEETHER as direct support, with special guests HOOBASTANK and HINDER as openers, bringing together four defining forces of modern rock for one massive run this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the "Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour" will kick off in September and make stops across major amphitheaters and arenas in the U.S. and Canada, concluding in Dallas, Texas.

Formed in 1995 STAIND recorded and released eight studio albums, with their most notable being in 2001 with "Break The Cycle", an RIAA-certified-five-times-platinum album that produced a top-five Billboard Hot 100 with their massive hit "It's Been Awhile". The single was one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history spending 20 weeks at number 1. Several of their other hits also topped the Billboard 200, including "Fade", "For You", "Prince to Pay", "So Far Away" and "Right Here". In 2019, after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for unforgettable festival performances and a hometown reunion show that was recorded for the album "Live: It's Been Awhile". The band has been called one of the defining bands of the post-grunge movement, securing awards, including Billboard Music Awards the MTV Video Music Awards, among others.

STAIND founding member Aaron Lewis commented: "25 years later to be touring, celebrating this album and bringing our music to our fans near and far is something really special. I'm looking forward to going out with these guys. It's like one big family reunion!"

STAIND guitarist Mike Mushok said: "Hard to believe it's been 25 years. I look back on those times as one of the highlights of my career and feel very fortunate to still be doing this. I look forward to hitting the road and celebrating with good friends what was a career-defining album for us. I hope you can join us on this celebration."

Tickets will be available starting with artist and Citi presales beginning Wednesday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, February 6 at 10:00 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. Additional information about the tour, additional dates and information about the band can be found on staindofficial.com.

Citi is the official card of the "Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour". Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 4 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Thursday, February 5 at 10:00 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

In September 2023, STAIND released its eighth studio album and first in twelve years, "Confessions Of The Fallen", which reached #1 on Billboard's Active Rock Album chart. The debut single from the album, "Lowest In Me", and the second single, "Here And Now", both reached No. 1 on the Active Rock Chart. One year later in September 2024, STAIND digitally released "Confessions Of The Fallen (Deluxe)" that contained three additional songs, including "Better Days Feat. Dorothy", a radio version of the album track, and "Full Of Emptiness".

"Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour" dates:

May 07 - Daytona Beach, FL - Daytona International Speedway ~ ^

May 09 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum ~

May 10 - Dothan, AL - Dothan Civic Center

May 15 - Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium ~ ^

May 16 - St. Louis, MO - Venue TBA ~

Jul. 26 - Anderson, SC - Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center ~ ^

Sep. 08 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre +

Sep. 10 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater +

Sep. 11 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +

Sep. 13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater +

Sep. 14 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater +

Sep. 16 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

Sep. 18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center +

Sep. 19 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater +

Sep. 21 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre +

Sep. 23 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

Sep. 24 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater +

Sep. 26 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center +

Sep. 27 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre +

Sep. 29 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater +

Oct. 01 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature Arena +

Oct. 03 - Thackerville, OK - Lucas Oil Live & ^

Oct. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre +

Oct. 09 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre +

Oct. 10 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena +

Oct. 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre +

Oct. 14 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater +

Oct. 16 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center +

Oct. 17 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman +

Oct. 19 - Austin, TX - Moody Center +

+ Tour dates with SEETHER as direct support, and special guests HOOBASTANK, and HINDER as openers.

* This tour date features STAIND, SEETHER and HINDER only.

& Support to be determined

^ Not a Live Nation date

~ Festival date

Photo credit: Steve Thrasher