STAIND Announces 'The Tailgate Tour' With SEETHER And SAINT ASONIA

Multi-platinum rock band STAIND has announced "The Tailgate Tour" with longtime friends SEETHER and featuring SAINT ASONIA and Tim Montana, beginning April 22, 2024 in Brandon, Mississippi.

Produced by Live Nation, "The Tailgate Tour" reunites STAIND and SEETHER for the first time in years.

"I'm really looking forward to being back on the road with my good friends SEETHER, Tim Montana and SAINT ASONIA," says STAIND lead vocalist Aaron Lewis. "It's going to be a great time."

The 11-date trek begins April 22, 2024 with dates across the U.S., including Franklin, Tennessee; Portland, Maine and Grand Rapids, Michigan, before wrapping up in Pelham, Alabama on May 15.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Wednesday, November 15 at 10:00 a.m .local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general public onsale beginning Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. local time at staindofficial.com

STAIND's 2024 "The Tailgate Tour" dates with special guests SEETHER and featuring SAINT ASONIA and Tim Montana:

April 22 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

April 23 - Franklin, TN @FirstBank Amphitheater

April 30 - Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

May 01 - Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

May 05 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

May 07 - Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

May 09 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

May 11 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

May 12 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

May 14 - Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

May 15 - Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

STAIND's latest album, "Confessions Of The Fallen", arrived on September 15 via Alchemy Recordings/BMG. STAIND's first new LP album since 2011 was produced by Erik Ron (GODSMACK, PANIC! AT THE DISCO, BLACK VEIL BRIDES).

When "Confessions Of The Fallen" was announced in April, STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis stated about the LP's musical direction: "I did want to modernize the sound and bring us up to date. You can certainly recognize the band but at the same time you can hear that we've been paying attention and understand what kind of sounds and approaches we can use that maybe weren't around the last time we did this."

STAIND has released eight albums since 1995, including 2011's self-titled effort. The band has had a number of hit songs during its first two decades, including the Top 10 smash "It's Been Awhile" from the No. 1 album "Break The Cycle". Follow-up LPs "14 Shades Of Grey" and "Chapter V" also topped the Billboard chart.

STAIND released its first album in nine years, "Live: It's Been Awhile", in May 2021 via Yap'em/Alchemy Recordings. The "Live: It's Been Awhile" album was accompanied by "The Return Of Staind", a two-part global streaming series in partnership with Danny Wimmer Presents.

STAIND and GODSMACK recently completed a 25-city co-headlining 2023 tour, produced by Live Nation.