STEELHEART Releases Cover Of BADFINGER's 'Without You'

1996. The same year Mariah Carey's cover of "Without You" swept across Europe and became the No. 7 best-selling single of the year in the U.K. The same year it reached No. 1 in over a dozen countries and held the European Hot 100 chart for two weeks. STEELHEART frontman Miljenko Matijevic — already a global name for "She's Gone" and "I'll Never Let You Go (Angel Eyes)" — had quietly recorded his own version of the BADFINGER classic. That recording sat. Matijevic waited. Thirty years later, he's ready.

"Without You" by STEELHEART is out now, featuring a 40-piece orchestra and what Matijevic calls the most emotional vocal he's ever captured on tape. You can listen to the track below.

The "Without You" release comes on the heels of the band's "Steelheart 30" campaign, celebrating three decades since their self-titled debut album hit shelves on July 10, 1990 — a record that sold 33,000 copies on its first day in Japan alone, went platinum and reached No. 40 on the Billboard 200. The band's power ballad "She's Gone" spent 17 weeks at No. 1 on international charts and has accumulated over 278 million Spotify streams, recently earning its own 30th-anniversary orchestral video now live on YouTube.

"Without You" — written by Pete Ham and Tom Evans of BADFINGER, first released on their 1970 album "No Dice", and later immortalized by Harry Nilsson and AIR SUPPLY before Carey's chart-topping rendition — has never received Matijevic's definitive interpretation. Until now.

The timing is deliberate. STEELHEART has been riding a wave of renewed momentum — the "Steelheart 30" album featuring re-recordings, remixes, and orchestral sessions; a limited run of 500 signed and numbered vinyls; and a recent collaboration with TESLA's Jeff Keith on a cover of FOGHAT's "I Just Wanna Make Love To You".

Matijevic, born in Zagreb, Croatia, moved to the United States at age six and has been a defining voice in rock for over three decades. From fronting STEELHEART to performing the music from the film "Rock Star" as the singing voice for Mark Wahlberg's character, to fronting THE DOORS alongside Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, he has built one of rock's most resilient careers — rising from the severe injuries he suffered in a 1992 stage accident that nearly ended his life.

Coming in 2026 from Matijevic is a new original hard rock project with Niclas Englin (THE HALO EFFECT, ex-IN FLAMES). More information will be made available soon.