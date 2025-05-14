STEVE PERRY Teams Up With WILLIE NELSON For New Version Of JOURNEY's 'Faithfully'

Former JOURNEY singer Steve Perry has released a cover of the band's classic power ballad "Faithfully", featuring a guest appearance by country legend Willie Nelson.

Recorded at Ronnie's Place in Nashville, Tennessee and at Steve's studio, Love Box, the track, which was made available via Dark Horse Records, was produced by Kent Wells and Steve Perry, engineered by Joel McKenne, Kyle Dickinson and Steve Perry.

Additional musicians featured on the duet include Mike Rojas on piano, James Mitchell on electric guitar, Kent Wells on acoustic guitar, Scott Sanders on steel guitar, Steve Mackey on bass, Mickey Raphael on harmonica, and Nir Z on drums.

All proceeds from the new version of "Faithfully" will go to the non-profit Farm Aid organization, founded 40 years ago by Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young in response to the growing crisis faced by American family farmers during the 1980s.

On the reimagined track, Perry shares: "No one has a voice or vocal phrasing anything like Willie Nelson. Singing this duet with Willie has been something I've always wanted to do. After recording 'Faithfully' with JOURNEY, I always felt it would be a great song for Willie too. What a wonderful experience it was to finally sing with Willie. I'm so proud of what we have accomplished together."

Nelson adds: "Working with Steve Perry on 'Faithfully' was a meaningful experience. It was a pleasure to collaborate on this song. I'm proud that we could create something meaningful and use it to give back through Farm Aid."

"Faithfully" was recorded in 1982 and released as the second single from JOURNEY's album "Frontiers" in 1983. It peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving the band their second consecutive Top 20 hit from "Frontiers". Despite featuring no chorus, it has gone on to become one of the band's most recognizable hits and has enjoyed lasting popularity. In a Classic Rock article, "Faithfully" was called the greatest power ballad ever recorded.

JOURNEY keyboardist Jonathan Cain began writing the song with only the lyrics "highway run into the midnight sun" on a paper napkin while on a tour bus headed to Saratoga Springs, New York. The next day, he completed the song in full in only a half hour. Cain finished composing the song on a backstage grand piano at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, where the band performed it for the first time. According to the liner notes in JOURNEY's "Time3" compilation, Cain paid tribute to then-road manager Pat Morrow and then-stage manager Benny Collins when he wrote "we all need the clowns to make us smile." He characterized the song as a "road song," remarking, "You know I'm being a good dog out here — don't worry about it."

The inaugural Farm Aid concert, held on September 22, 1985, in Champaign, Illinois, marked a historic moment in the farm movement, raising more than $7 million to support struggling family farmers, but more importantly, raising awareness of the impacts of the crisis. More than 50 artists came together to highlight the urgent need to address the challenges farmers were facing, including skyrocketing interest rates, mounting debt, plummeting land values, crop and market failures, and policies that were tailor-made to push farmers out of business. Since 1985, Farm Aid has grown into an annual festival that has raised more than $85 million, featured performances by more than 500 artists who generously donated their time and talent and championed policies that support family farms, promote sustainable agriculture and strengthen rural communities.

Farm Aid is heading to Minnesota for the first time for its 40th anniversary festival on Saturday, September 20, at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The event will launch a year-long celebration of four decades of impactful advocacy, historic cultural moments and unforgettable music.

Farm Aid 40 — a full day of music, family farmers, Homegrown food and agricultural experiences — will feature performances by Farm Aid board members Nelson, Young (and the CHROME HEARTS),Mellencamp, Dave Matthews (with Tim Reynolds),and Margo Price, as well as Billy Strings, NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, TRAMPLED BY TURTLES, WAXAHATCHEE, Eric Burton of BLACK PUMAS, Jesse Welles, Madeline Edwards and more artists to be announced.