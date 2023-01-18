  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

STEVE VAI Announces Spring 2023 European Tour

January 18, 2023

Steve Vai has announced a return to Europe for planned appearances in March through May. The second leg of European dates on the "Inviolate" world tour will begin in Lisbon, Portugal on March 24. The itinerary will bring Vai through Spain, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Romania, Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia prior to wrapping on May 7 in Helsinki, Finland.

For tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles available, visit www.vai.com.

Vai shares: "Our previous fall tour of North America was outstanding. Myself and the band are as oiled up and ready as ever. I'm excited to finally bring the Hydra guitar to Europe as I missed doing that on the last EU run. The response from 'Inviolate' was tremendously positive and it showed in the press, the attendances and the energy in the audience and we are so much looking forward to this EU tour."

This past year, Vai released a new studio album titled "Inviolate". In support of the release, he staged successful tours of North America and Europe. This year, plans will take the guitarist, composer, and songwriters to most continents across the world as he continues to stage events on the "Inviolate" world tour.

Favored Nations / Mascot Label Group presented the official music video for "Teeth Of The Hydra", which has now been viewed over 5.3 million times. Later this month, Steve will release "Vai / Gash", an album he's held in the archive for more than three decades.

Confirmed appearances include:

March 24 - Lisbon, Portugal - CCB
March 26 - Porto, Portugal - Casa da Musica
March 27 - Malaga, Spain - Teatro Cervantes
March 29 - Huelva, Spain - Gran Teatro de Huelva
March 31 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
April 01 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27 – Sala Gold
April 02 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Parallel 62
April 04 - Vigo, Spain - Auditorio Mar de Vigo
April 05 - Gijón, Spain - Audiotorio de La Universidad Laboral
April 07 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme
April 08 - Jesolo (Venezia),Italy - PalaInvent
April 11 - Munich, Germany - Technikum
April 12 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub
April 13 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory
April 14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Refinery Gallery
April 18 - Ankara, Turkey - Congresium Ankara
April 19 - Istanbul, Turkey - VW Arena
April 21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club
April 22 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club
April 24 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Mare (The Great Hall)
April 25 - Sofia, Bulgaria - NDK Hall 3
April 26 - Skopje, N. Macedonia - SRC Kale
April 27 - Belgrade, Serbia - MTS dvorana
April 28 - Brno, Czech Republic - Semilasso
April 29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar
May 01 - Wroclaw, Poland - Majowka Festival - Hala Stulecia
May 02 - Krakow, Poland - ICE
May 03 - Lublin, Poland - CSK
May 05 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium
May 06 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry
May 07 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture

Vai is a virtuoso guitarist, composer and producer, considered by many as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. In over 40 years in the industry, Vai has sold over 15 million records, received three Grammy Awards, and recorded with music legends like Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth, WHITESNAKE and many more. Vai has also toured extensively and recorded live projects with "G3" (collaborating with different touring lineups, including Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Eric Johnson, Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Lukather) and "Generation Axe", a supergroup Vai formed with Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi. Vai is the author of "Vaideology: Basic Music Theory For Guitar Players" (Hal Leonard),his inaugural music theory book designed to help both beginners and veteran guitar players.

Find more on Steve vai
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).