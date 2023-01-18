STEVE VAI Announces Spring 2023 European Tour

Steve Vai has announced a return to Europe for planned appearances in March through May. The second leg of European dates on the "Inviolate" world tour will begin in Lisbon, Portugal on March 24. The itinerary will bring Vai through Spain, Italy, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Slovakia, Serbia, Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece, Romania, Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia, and Estonia prior to wrapping on May 7 in Helsinki, Finland.

For tickets and a variety of EVO Experience VIP bundles available, visit www.vai.com.

Vai shares: "Our previous fall tour of North America was outstanding. Myself and the band are as oiled up and ready as ever. I'm excited to finally bring the Hydra guitar to Europe as I missed doing that on the last EU run. The response from 'Inviolate' was tremendously positive and it showed in the press, the attendances and the energy in the audience and we are so much looking forward to this EU tour."

This past year, Vai released a new studio album titled "Inviolate". In support of the release, he staged successful tours of North America and Europe. This year, plans will take the guitarist, composer, and songwriters to most continents across the world as he continues to stage events on the "Inviolate" world tour.

Favored Nations / Mascot Label Group presented the official music video for "Teeth Of The Hydra", which has now been viewed over 5.3 million times. Later this month, Steve will release "Vai / Gash", an album he's held in the archive for more than three decades.

Confirmed appearances include:

March 24 - Lisbon, Portugal - CCB

March 26 - Porto, Portugal - Casa da Musica

March 27 - Malaga, Spain - Teatro Cervantes

March 29 - Huelva, Spain - Gran Teatro de Huelva

March 31 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

April 01 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27 – Sala Gold

April 02 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala Parallel 62

April 04 - Vigo, Spain - Auditorio Mar de Vigo

April 05 - Gijón, Spain - Audiotorio de La Universidad Laboral

April 07 - Milan, Italy - Teatro Dal Verme

April 08 - Jesolo (Venezia),Italy - PalaInvent

April 11 - Munich, Germany - Technikum

April 12 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub

April 13 - Zagreb, Croatia - Culture Factory

April 14 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Refinery Gallery

April 18 - Ankara, Turkey - Congresium Ankara

April 19 - Istanbul, Turkey - VW Arena

April 21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Club

April 22 - Athens, Greece - Fuzz Live Music Club

April 24 - Bucharest, Romania - Sala Mare (The Great Hall)

April 25 - Sofia, Bulgaria - NDK Hall 3

April 26 - Skopje, N. Macedonia - SRC Kale

April 27 - Belgrade, Serbia - MTS dvorana

April 28 - Brno, Czech Republic - Semilasso

April 29 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna Music Bar

May 01 - Wroclaw, Poland - Majowka Festival - Hala Stulecia

May 02 - Krakow, Poland - ICE

May 03 - Lublin, Poland - CSK

May 05 - Riga, Latvia - Palladium

May 06 - Tallinn, Estonia - Noblessner Foundry

May 07 - Helsinki, Finland - House of Culture

Vai is a virtuoso guitarist, composer and producer, considered by many as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. In over 40 years in the industry, Vai has sold over 15 million records, received three Grammy Awards, and recorded with music legends like Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth, WHITESNAKE and many more. Vai has also toured extensively and recorded live projects with "G3" (collaborating with different touring lineups, including Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Eric Johnson, Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Lukather) and "Generation Axe", a supergroup Vai formed with Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi. Vai is the author of "Vaideology: Basic Music Theory For Guitar Players" (Hal Leonard),his inaugural music theory book designed to help both beginners and veteran guitar players.