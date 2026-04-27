STEVE VAI Lists Longtime California Home For $11.8 Million

According to Robb Report, legendary guitarist Steve Vai has listed his longtime home in Encino, California for nearly $11.8 million.

The 65-year-old musician, who relocated to San Diego's Rancho Santa Fe area with his wife Pia in early 2025, paid $1.2 million for the Encino property three decades ago.

Set behind gates in Encino's coveted Music Row neighborhood, the estate was originally conceived as a mid-century residence and expanded to over 10,000 square feet, featuring five ensuite bedrooms, nine-foot ceilings, original poured-in-place terrazzo throughout the entry, foyer, and patios, and acacia wood flooring throughout, complemented by acacia wood flooring and refined finishes. An additional 3000 square feet has been added which includes studio, pool house, and gym.

Photos of the property can be found on the Sotheby's International Realty web site.

Vai is a virtuoso guitarist, composer and producer, considered by many as one of the greatest guitarists of all time. In over 45 years in the industry, Vai has sold over 15 million records, received three Grammy Awards, and recorded with music legends like Frank Zappa, David Lee Roth, WHITESNAKE and many more. Vai has also toured extensively and recorded live projects with "G3" (collaborating with different touring lineups, including Joe Satriani, John Petrucci, Eric Johnson, Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Lukather) and "Generation Axe", a supergroup Vai formed with Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi.

Vai is the author of "Vaideology: Basic Music Theory For Guitar Players" (Hal Leonard),his inaugural music theory book designed to help both beginners and veteran guitar players. In the recent past, he has travelled the globe supporting his most recent studio album "Inviolate", staging performances in 51 counties across the globe.

Over the course of his 43 years touring, Steve continues to visit locations for the first time. His final excursion in 2023 saw Vai perform in Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam),Kaohsiung (Taiwan),Zallak (Bahrain),Bangalore and Kolkata (India),alongside six new markets in China (Foshan, Xi'an, Chengdu, Chongqing, Nanjing and Hefei). In 2024, BEAT (Adrian Belew, Tony Levin, Danny Carey, Steve Vai) staged 65 North American appearances.

SATCHVAI, the band featuring Vai alongside fellow legendary guitar icon Joe Satriani, launched the "Surfing With The Hydra" 2026 tour on April 1 in Seattle, Washington. The trek will continue on throughout April and May before winding up in Vienna, Virginia at Wolf Trap on May 30. ANIMALS AS LEADERS is providing support on all dates.

Steve Vai photo by Larry DiMarzio (courtesy of Peter Noble at Noble PR)