STEVEN WILSON On Humans: 'We Have An Extraordinary Arrogance And Lack Of Perspective About Our Own Importance'

In a new interview with Australia's Sense Music Media, six-time-Grammy Award-nominated musician, songwriter and producer Steven Wilson spoke about the lyrical inspiration for his song "Objects Outlive Us", from his latest album, "The Overview", which arrived this past March via Fiction Records. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): I could have easily called [the album] 'Perspective' instead of 'The Overview'. I called it 'The Overview' because there is a recognized scientific phenomena called 'the overview effect', and that that is what astronauts experience when they go into space and they look back at Earth. They are experiencing the overview effect. That's what it's called. So I called the album 'The Overview', but more broadly than that, it is about this idea of perspective and reminding people just how insignificant we really are, but trying to do it in a way that's not negative. I know that sounds like a really negative thing to do, but to me, when you remind people, 'Look, the universe doesn't care about you. Your life is a blip on a blip on a blip on a blip,' it's like kind of saying in a way, 'For fuck's sake, enjoy it.' [Laughs] 'For fuck's sake, make the most of it. Do something extraordinary. Have profound experiences. Travel, communicate, engage with other human beings. Don't spend all day long on this fucking thing [lifting up his phone], looking at banal bullshit. And this, of course, is a kind of existential crisis that we're kind of facing now, particularly with kids, although I'm just as guilty of it as anyone. Actually, no, that's not true — I'm not as guilty of it as some people that I see, and my kids included."

He continued: "I think, for the younger generation, they've got used to the idea that they experience the world, the whole world, through the prism of social media, through Snapchat, through Instagram, through whatever it is they're on. And they almost, in a way, don't engage with reality. So that's a kind of big step towards us just simply becoming a brain floating in plasma plugged… I mean, it's 'The Matrix' [film franchise], isn't it? It's Neo [fictional character and the protagonist of 'The Matrix'] in 'The Matrix' — a brain or a body floating in sort of plasma plugged into a matrix. I mean, for fuck's sake, we're almost there. We're almost there. And this is so sad because, to me, this is the very antithesis of what humanity is supposed to be. Humanity is supposed to be engaging with the world around us and with the other people around us, and with the rest of the species."

Wilson added: "I'm a vegan, as you probably know, so I'm a great believer — all these other species we share the planet with, we think we're more important than all of them. We're not. We're not — we are no more important. In fact, again, to follow 'The Matrix' thing, in many ways we behave like a virus. We really do. So in many respects, you could say we're the one of the least important species on Earth, and yet we somehow behave as we're somehow the curators of our planet. And again, we've been here 300,000 years for out of four billion. Relatively speaking, that's like the last five minutes. And so we have an extraordinary arrogance and an extraordinary lack of perspective about our own importance, not only in relation to the universe, but even in relation to our own planet. We are not as important as we think we are. And again, I think it's a really beautiful and positive thing to remind or try to remind people of this, because it can only help them, in a way, to process, I think, what we're all going through. Things that seem to matter really don't, really don't. And to remind ourselves of that every day, I think, is fundamental to happiness and contentment."

When the interviewer "outed" himself as "being pretty much a straight-up nihilist", Steven said: "Well, and I don't blame you. I don't blame you for being [like that]. I have a lot of that. It's funny — I don't know if this resonates with you, but I have a conversation with my bass player sometimes, Nick, and he's kind of a little bit the same. And we both kind of agree that the best thing that could possibly happen to this planet is the human race will just wipe itself off the fucking Earth — the best thing that could be for this planet. And a part of me really believes that, and it's so sad that I would believe that, because we are capable of such extraordinary things. And you only have to hear an incredible piece of music or see a gymnast and what we can do, or a dancer, these incredibly beautiful things that we can do. So I'm constantly fighting my own instinct instincts to be what you said, like a nihilist, but I completely get that too. It's hard not to be some days, isn't it?"

The North American leg of Wilson's "The Overview" tour — his first full-band solo headline run in the U.S. and Canada in over seven years — launched on September 9 at San Francisco, California's The Masonic and will continue through mid-October.

"The Overview" may well be the most audacious work of Wilson's already visionary career. Written, produced, and mixed by Wilson at his home studio between December 2023 and August 2024, "The Overview" sees the world-renowned artist once again expanding the parameters of progressive music, a genre he has long helped redefine through both his groundbreaking solo career and landmark work with PORCUPINE TREE. The 42-minute collection is comprised of just two epic tracks, "Objects Outlive Us" and "The Overview", each made up of distinctive musical sections that flow from one to the next, playing out as unique and continuous pieces. Once again, Wilson's resolutely expansive music incorporates everything from glistening electronics to post-rock and beyond, pushing forward the singular sound and vision that has long defined his wildly ambitious body of work for more than three decades.

"'The Overview' is a 42-minute long journey based on the reported 'overview effect,'" Wilson said, "whereby astronauts seeing the Earth from space undergo a transformative cognitive shift, most often experiencing an overwhelming appreciation and perception of beauty, and an increased sense of connection to other people and the Earth as a whole. However, not all experiences are positive; some see the Earth truly for what it is, insignificant and lost in the vastness of space, and the human race as a troubled species. As a reflection of that, the album presents images and stories of life on Earth, both good and bad."

Although initially conceived as a solo recording, "The Overview" sees Wilson backed by frequent collaborators Craig Blundell (drums),Adam Holzman (keyboards) and Randy McStine (guitars),alongside lyrics from XTC's Andy Partridge that help form the story that drives "Objects Outlive Us". Consistent with Wilson's illustrious reputation, "The Overview" was presented as a true audiophile experience, with spatial/Atmos audio versions available both physically and digitally; vinyl editions of "The Overview" have been specifically mastered at half-speed at London's Abbey Road by three-time-Grammy Award-nominated engineer Miles Showell (THE BEATLES, ABBA, THE POLICE).

Wilson marked the arrival of "The Overview" with a wide-ranging European headline tour — his first solo tour in more than five years. In addition, "The Overview" was accompanied by a full-length film directed by Wilson's longtime visual collaborator Miles Skarin.

Hailed by David Fricke in Rolling Stone for his "fighting spirit and truly progressive ideals in rock composition, group improvisation and emotionally authentic storytelling," Wilson is, among his many guises, a visionary solo artist, founding member of Grammy Award-nominated British rock band PORCUPINE TREE, and pioneering spatial audio remixer known for his work with such artists as KING CRIMSON, YES, TEARS FOR FEARS, XTC, NEW ORDER and many more. "The Overview" follows Wilson's seventh solo studio album, 2023's "The Harmony Codex", which debuted at No. 4 on the U.K.'s official albums chart amidst worldwide critical applause from the likes of Mojo, which praised the groundbreaking collection as "a sonic journey where you never quite know what's round the corner."

2022 saw the internationally acclaimed release of PORCUPINE TREE's long-awaited eleventh studio album and first release in over 12 years, "Closure/Continuation", which debuted at #2 on the U.K. albums chart and reached No. 1 in Germany, the Netherlands, and Switzerland. An epic world tour followed, making stops in North America, South America, and Europe before culminating with a triumphant sold-out show at London's famed OVO Arena Wembley. 2022 also saw the publication of Wilson's much-applauded first memoir, "Limited Edition Of One" (Little, Brown).

What's more, 2024 was highlighted by "The Itself Of Itself", the first full-length release from Wilson's experimental solo project, BASS COMMUNION, in more than 12 years. The album's limited-edition release was celebrated with Wilson's only live appearance of 2024, a sold-out performance at London's intimate Cafe OTO, as well as the long-awaited arrival of the previous BASS COMMUNION catalog at all leading streaming platforms.

