STITCHED UP HEART's ALECIA 'MIXI' DEMNER: 'I've Been Trying To Be As Authentic As Possible'

In a new interview with RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", STITCHED UP HEART singer Alecia "Mixi" Demner spoke about METALLICA's 2004 documentary "Some Kind Of Monster", which was lauded for its honest examination of one of the world’s most successful heavy metal bands teetering on the brink of implosion. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, we watched that. It's real, though. I love that. I think authenticity right now shows through more than anything. And I've been trying to be as authentic as possible, whether or not it's something I should say or not, whether or not it's something that maybe I've been shy about talking about my vocal cords and things like that. I just feel like the more authentic and real you are… People are just so conditioned to filters and putting on a mask, and I just don't wanna be like that. I just wanna be real. And I think that'll shine through. And I definitely saw that in that documentary, for sure."

STITCHED UP HEART's latest album, "To The Wolves", arrived on September 1 via Century Media Records.

STITCHED UP HEART is currently on the road as the support act for ESCAPE THE FATE, along with D.R.U.G.S., POINT NORTH and GARZI. The U.S. trek kicked off on August 31 in Salt Lake City, Utah and will wrap up on October 5 in Portland, Oregon.

Formed in Los Angeles, California in 2010, STITCHED UP HEART has gained recognition for its intense live performances and deeply personal songwriting.

Mixi is joined in STITCHED UP HEART's core lineup by James Decker on drums, Merritt Goodwin on guitar and Randy Mathias on bass. They released their album titled "Never Alone", which debuted in the Top 10 of both the Billboard Heatseekers and Hard Rock charts. With their single "Finally Free" organically gaining hyper rotation on active rock radio the band paved the way to success for the next two singles "Monster" and "Catch Me When I Fall".

In 2020, STITCHED UP HEART released its sophomore album, "Darkness". Produced by Matt Good, the LP delved further into the band's introspective songwriting and showcases their growth as musicians. Tracks like "Lost" (featuring Sully Erna of GODSMACK) and "My Demon" highlighted the band's ability to blend heavy guitar riffs with anthemic choruses, making a lasting impact on the rock genre.

Alecia "Mixi" Demner - lead vocals, rhythm guitar

James Decker - drums, backing vocals

Merritt Goodwin - lead guitar

Randy Mathias - bass, backing vocals