  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

STITCHED UP HEART's ALECIA 'MIXI' DEMNER: 'I've Been Trying To Be As Authentic As Possible'

September 19, 2023

In a new interview with RadioactiveMike Z, host of the 96.7 KCAL-FM radio program "Wired In The Empire", STITCHED UP HEART singer Alecia "Mixi" Demner spoke about METALLICA's 2004 documentary "Some Kind Of Monster", which was lauded for its honest examination of one of the world’s most successful heavy metal bands teetering on the brink of implosion. She said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yeah, we watched that. It's real, though. I love that. I think authenticity right now shows through more than anything. And I've been trying to be as authentic as possible, whether or not it's something I should say or not, whether or not it's something that maybe I've been shy about talking about my vocal cords and things like that. I just feel like the more authentic and real you are… People are just so conditioned to filters and putting on a mask, and I just don't wanna be like that. I just wanna be real. And I think that'll shine through. And I definitely saw that in that documentary, for sure."

STITCHED UP HEART's latest album, "To The Wolves", arrived on September 1 via Century Media Records.

STITCHED UP HEART is currently on the road as the support act for ESCAPE THE FATE, along with D.R.U.G.S., POINT NORTH and GARZI. The U.S. trek kicked off on August 31 in Salt Lake City, Utah and will wrap up on October 5 in Portland, Oregon.

Formed in Los Angeles, California in 2010, STITCHED UP HEART has gained recognition for its intense live performances and deeply personal songwriting.

Mixi is joined in STITCHED UP HEART's core lineup by James Decker on drums, Merritt Goodwin on guitar and Randy Mathias on bass. They released their album titled "Never Alone", which debuted in the Top 10 of both the Billboard Heatseekers and Hard Rock charts. With their single "Finally Free" organically gaining hyper rotation on active rock radio the band paved the way to success for the next two singles "Monster" and "Catch Me When I Fall".

In 2020, STITCHED UP HEART released its sophomore album, "Darkness". Produced by Matt Good, the LP delved further into the band's introspective songwriting and showcases their growth as musicians. Tracks like "Lost" (featuring Sully Erna of GODSMACK) and "My Demon" highlighted the band's ability to blend heavy guitar riffs with anthemic choruses, making a lasting impact on the rock genre.

STITCHED UP HEART is:

Alecia "Mixi" Demner - lead vocals, rhythm guitar
James Decker - drums, backing vocals
Merritt Goodwin - lead guitar
Randy Mathias - bass, backing vocals

Find more on Stitched up heart
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).