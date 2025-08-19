STORY OF THE YEAR + SENSES FAIL Announce Fall 2025 U.S. Tour; BLABBERMOUTH.NET Presale Available

Post-hardcore heavyweights STORY OF THE YEAR have announced their highly anticipated fall co-headline tour with longtime friends and scene stalwarts SENSES FAIL. Dubbed "Scream Team Tour", the run kicks off this November and December, bringing two decades of friendship, energy and unforgettable live shows to stages across the United States with special guests ARMOR FOR SLEEP.

Buddy Nielsen of SENSES FAIL said: "More than 20 years into our career and we are finally touring the United States with STORY OF THE YEAR. I vividly remember seeing them on Warped Tour and being blown away by their stage show. Over the years we have become such good friends, it will be great to finally share the stage each night."

STORY OF THE YEAR adds: "No one does friendship harder than STORY OF THE YEAR and SENSES FAIL. Not Maverick and Goose. Not Thelma and Louise. Not even Snoop and Martha. We're positively stoked to bring the love to your town on the 'Scream Team Tour'!"

A special BLABBERMOUTH.NET presale will begin on Thursday, August 21 at 10:00 a.m. ET and end on Thursday, August 21 at 10:00 p.m. local time. When prompted, type in the presale code "SFSOTY2025" using the ticketing links below to access tickets before the general public. General on-sale will be Friday, August 22 at 10 a.m. local time.

STORY OF THE YEAR and SENSES FAIL 2025 tour dates:

Nov. 17 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern * (buy tickets)

Nov. 18 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz * (buy tickets)

Nov. 19 - Baltimore, MD @ Nevermore Hall * (buy tickets)

Nov. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall * (buy tickets)

Nov. 22 - New York, NY @ Palladium Time Square * (buy tickets)

Nov. 23 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner * (buy tickets)

Nov. 24 - Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo Riverworks * (buy tickets)

Nov. 25 - Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall * (buy tickets)

Nov. 29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre * (buy tickets)

Nov. 30 - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts * (buy tickets)

Dec. 02 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave * (buy tickets)

Dec. 03 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore * (buy tickets)

Dec. 05 - Denver, CO @ Summit * (buy tickets)

Dec. 06 - Denver, CO @ Summit * (buy tickets)

Dec. 07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex * (buy tickets)

Dec. 09 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo * (buy tickets)

Dec. 10 - Portland, OR @ Revolution * (buy tickets)

Dec. 12 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues * (buy tickets)

Dec. 13 - Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium * (buy tickets)

* with ARMOR FOR SLEEP

STORY OF THE YEAR's sixth studio album, "Tear Me To Pieces", came out in 2023 via SharpTone Records. Featuring eleven tracks, the LP is distinctly, invitingly, loudly STORY OF THE YEAR. Heartache, desperation, motivation, toxic relationships, pain, loss, anger — all of the essential ingredients of the classic STORY OF THE YEAR sound propel "Tear Me To Pieces" in dazzling new ways.

STORY OF THE YEAR's debut album, "Page Avenue", was one of the first of its kind to sell a million copies. "Until The Day I Die" endures as both an anthem and mission statement. Tours with LINKIN PARK, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE, DEFTONES and THE USED cemented STORY OF THE YEAR's reputation as a stunning and engaging live act. The connection between the band and audience transformed STORY OF THE YEAR from teenagers working in a St. Louis pizza chain franchise into hard rock headliners. Fans grew together with Dan Marsala, Ryan Philips, Josh Wills and Adam Russell, from "Page Avenue" (2003),"In The Wake Of Determination" (2005),"The Black Swan" (2008),"The Constant" (2010) to "Wolves" (2017). They specialize in intense, passionate, confessional compositions that inspire and empower. Songs like "The Antidote", "Real Life", "Miracle", "The Ghost Of You And I", "Anthem Of Our Dying Day" and "Take Me Back" resonate with anyone.

SENSES FAIL have been called any number of things across their near 25 years as a band — emo, screamo, post-hardcore, metalcore, pop punk. It's testament to the band's perpetual evolution as much as it is their steely endurance — a quality which frontman Buddy Nielsen has required bottomless reserves of along the ride. It's through the songs of SENSES FAIL that Nielsen has forever made sense of and peace with life's highs and lows; a journey that began in the leafy suburbs of Ridgewood, New Jersey with the iconic gold-selling debut album "Let It Enfold You", and which has since seen SENSES FAIL become one of rock music's most cherished, celebrated names.

Last fall, SENSES FAIL took part in the Las Vegas Golden Knights' first-ever Emo Knight at T-Mobile Arena, complete with special ticket packages and VIP meet-and-greet suites. SENSES FAIL also performed at When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, where they celebrated their second studio album "Still Searching".

