STORY OF THE YEAR Announces 'Page Avenue' 20th-Anniversary Tour

STORY OF THE YEAR will hit the road this fall in celebration of the 20th anniversary of "Page Avenue". Joined by special guests FOUR YEAR STRONG (November 1 - November 19),WE THE KINGS (January 5 - January 26) and YOUTH FOUNTAIN, STORY OF THE YEAR will be performing "Page Avenue" in full alongside other fan favorites every night in cities across the United States. Artist pre-sale begins August 15 at 12 p.m. ET. All tickets and VIP packages will be on sale beginning August 18 at 10 a.m. local at www.storyoftheyear.net/tour.

"'Page Avenue' is such a special album in so many ways," reflects vocalist Dan Marsala. "It has grown to be the definitive STORY OF THE YEAR album. An album that stills resonates with everyone today the way it did 20 years ago. An album that built an amazing career for a bunch of friends from St. Louis.

"When we were writing 'Page Avenue', we were just kids making music that we loved. We had no idea that 20 years later these songs would still mean so much to us and to millions of other people all around the world."

"'Page Avenue' was the soundtrack to so many people's lives," says guitarist Ryan Phillips. "We can't think of a better way to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this pivotal record by getting out there and performing it for all of our incredible fans."

STORY OF THE YEAR tour dates:

Aug. 15 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center^

Aug. 17 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview^

Aug. 18 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena^

Oct. 26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom+

Oct. 28 - San Antonio, TX - Paper Tiger+

Oct. 29 - Dallas, TX - Study @ Bomb Factory+

Oct. 31 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre+

Nov. 01 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theatre*

Nov. 02 - Tucson, AZ - Encore*

Nov. 03 - Anaheim, CA - House Of Blues*

Nov. 04 - San Diego, CA - Observatory North Park*

Nov. 05 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl*

Nov. 07 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spaces*

Nov. 09 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom*

Nov. 10 - Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo*

Nov. 11 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory*

Nov. 12 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory*

Nov. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex*

Nov. 15 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theater*

Nov. 17 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty*

Nov. 18 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theater*

Nov. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave*

Jan. 05 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theater#

Jan. 06 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theater#

Jan. 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer#

Jan. 08 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theater#

Jan. 10 - Toronto, ON - Opera House#

Jan. 11 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda#

Jan. 12 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues#

Jan. 13 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom#

Jan. 14 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square#

Jan. 16 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live#

Jan. 17 - Norfolk, VA - Norva#

Jan. 19 - Charlotte, NC - Underground#

Jan. 20 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)#

Jan. 21 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor#

Jan. 22 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution#

Jan. 24 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl#

Jan. 25 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts#

Jan. 26 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall#

^ With YELLOWCARD

+ With YOUTH FOUNTAIN

* With FOUR YEAR STRONG and YOUTH FOUNTAIN

# With WE THE KINGS and YOUTH FOUNTAIN

Originally released in 2003, "Page Avenue" was one of the first of its kind to sell a million copies. Featuring iconic tracks like "Until The Day I Die", "Anthem Of Our Dying Day", "Sidewalks" and more, the album peaked at No. 1 and No. 51 on the Billboard U.S. Heatseekers albums and Billboard 200 chart, respectively. "Page Avenue" was certified gold in April 2004 and then platinum in March 2021, making it one of the first post-hardcore albums to reach either milestone. "Until The Day I Die" peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Alternative Songs chart and No. 35 on the Active Rock chart, and "Anthem Of Our Dying Day" reached No. 10 on the U.S. Modern Rock Tracks chart.

STORY OF THE YEAR recently released its long-awaited sixth studio album, "Tear Me To Pieces", out now via SharpTone Records. Featuring eleven new tracks — including previous singles "Real Life", "Tear Me To Pieces", "Take The Ride", "War" and "2005" — the new album is distinctly, invitingly, loudly STORY OF THE YEAR. Heartache, desperation, motivation, toxic relationships, pain, loss, anger — all of the essential ingredients of the classic STORY OF THE YEAR sound propel "Tear Me To Pieces" in dazzling new ways.

Fans have grown together with Dan Marsala, Ryan Philips, Josh Wills and Adam Russell, from "Page Avenue" (2003),"In The Wake Of Determination" (2005),"The Black Swan" (2008),"The Constant" (2010) to "Wolves" (2017). They specialize in intense, passionate, confessional compositions that inspire and empower.