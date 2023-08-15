JETHRO TULL's IAN ANDERSON Is 'Not Sure' How Much Longer He Can Keep Making New Music And Touring

In a new interview with Mike Hsu of the 100 FM The Pike radio station, JETHRO TULL leader Ian Anderson spoke about what keeps him motivated to keep making albums and touring, more than five decades after the band's formation. The 76-year-old British-born musician said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Back in the '70s, we released a new album every year, which sounds like quite an industrious process. But in fact, I'm reminded of Stephen King, the novelist — he's managed two books a year for pretty much all of his adult life. And so I think those of us who are creative for a living, it's hard to imagine a year going by and you haven't come up with something new, even though in my case it may not be a new album release every year, but there's lots of other creative things that I've been doing in the period of time; even if it's not a new album release, there's always other stuff going on. And so it's part of what I do. And I'm not sure how long it will go on. There has to be that point where you just recognize that you don't have it in you anymore to do that stuff. But I can't imagine what that would feel like. The idea that there's nothing left; now I have to take up golf or go fishing or something — God help me. I would rather do somebody else's laundry than take up golf.'

He continued: "My son-in-law is a big golfer. In fact, he's coming for a takeaway curry this evening; I haven't seen him for a few weeks. He's a big golfer. He does charity golf events where he gets together with other people who you've probably never heard of who do these sort of charity golf events. He really loves his golf. Frankly, he's always asking me to go and play golf with him, but I don't play golf. It's a nice thing for those people who enjoy it. It's a very recreational and mildly physical sport, but for me it spells the end. I'm not ready for golf."

JETHRO TULL will embark on "The Seven Decades" tour later this month. Led by Anderson, the concert will feature a rich collection of the best-known JETHRO TULL repertoire from 1968 to date. Fans will recognize the key songs from various albums — songs which put JETHRO TULL and Ian Anderson on the map during these seven decades. "The Seven Decades" tour will hit the U.S. from August through November, with stops in Indianapolis, San Diego, Los Angeles, Boston, New York City, Albany and more.

JETHRO TULL released its 23rd studio album, "RökFlöte", in April via InsideOut Music. Following 2022's "The Zealot Gene", the group's first LP in two decades, Anderson and his bandmates returned with a 12-track record based on the characters and roles of some of the principal gods of the old Norse paganism, and at the same time exploring the "RökFlöte" — rock flute — which JETHRO TULL has made iconic.

"The Zealot Gene", released in January 2022, was JETHRO TULL's 22nd studio album and it garnered critical acclaim across the board. Reaching No. 9 in the U.K. album charts, a feat the band hadn't reached since 1972, it also debuted at No. 4 in Germany, No. 3 in Switzerland, No. 5 in Austria, No. 8 in Finland, as well as top 10 in the U.S. album charts, Current Album charts and Rock Album charts.

With more than 30 albums to their credit and sales totaling more than 50 million, JETHRO TULL are one of the most successful rock bands of all-time with a catalog that contains classics that still resonate today. Led by Anderson, TULL continue to tour throughout the world, entertaining audiences of all ages.

The band consists of:

Ian Anderson - Concert and Alto flutes, Flute d'Amour, Irish whistle and vocals

David Goodier - Bass

John O'Hara - Piano, keyboards and Hammond Organ

Scott Hammond - Drums

Joe Parrish-James - Electric and acoustic guitars, mandolin