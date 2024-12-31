STRYPER's MICHAEL SWEET Explains When Use Of Backing Tracks Becomes 'Too Much'

In a recent interview with Metal Pilgrim, STRYPER frontman Michael Sweet was asked if he would ever be open to using backing tracks to enhance the band's live performances. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we use some backing tracks now. No lead vocals. Back in the past, there were times when there were certain lead vocals, double lines, harmony lines that were there. I don't like doing that."

He continued: "Here's my take on tracks: as long as the band is performing all their parts live and they're really singing with any backing tracks you have for background vocals… Like when we have some background vocals, say on 'Yahweh', we've got that giant chorus… Perry [Richardson, STRYPER bassist] and Oz [Fox, STRYPER guitarist] are singing with that, but if it was just them, it would sound absolutely pathetic and ridiculous, and it would be silly and we probably wouldn't do the song. So you need some help with certain backing tracks, having a big production like STRYPER on certain songs. And I mentioned in an interview, imagine QUEEN doing 'Bohemian Rhapsody' without any tracks. It would be silly. It wouldn't sound right. But I do think you can cross the line when you start having lead vocals, lead guitar solos — that's just too much, man. And you need to re-evaluate yourself as a musician at that point in time. And I feel like you really are kind of deceiving the fans, and you need to be cautious of that, going down that road."

Sweet previously talked about STRYPER's use of backing tracks more than five years ago in an interview with MA Entertainment Global. He said at the time: "I'm going to be honest — we do use some [backing] tracks on a few songs like 'Yahweh', [where] we have these big vocals to start the song and we have these big choruses that [sound] like a choir. We still sing, always. We never, ever go up and lip sync and fake it. We're always singing on stage, but we do have some tracks that help us. Another song is 'God', which isn't in the set right now. We have a track on 'Honestly', because that's a piano ballad and we don't travel with a keyboard player these days. Things like that.

"I try to be open and honest, and I don't want people thinking that we're not using those if we are," Sweet continued. "I come from the school of, 'It's okay if it's done right.' In other words, if it's there to enhance what's already there, or if you've got some huge production... I'm okay with that. I'm okay when it's done right and it's limited, just to enhance certain things on certain songs. But when you have bands that go out and literally it's every song, and they're up there and they're not even singing the background vocals — because there are bands that do that. They're up there mouthing it, and then you get into the mouthing of the lead vocals on every song, and you're thinking, 'Man, there has to be a line that's drawn.' You've got to be real cautious of that, or it's not live — you're not giving people a live experience."

Even with the backing tracks, Sweet believes that STRYPER's concert performances are "live." "I would go out on a limb and say that we're in the category of one of the most live bands that you'll see now," he told. "Like I said, we've got a few tracks on a few songs just to enhance, but we're up there playing live. We're banging it out, doing it live, night after night."

STRYPER's latest studio album, "When We Were Kings", came out in September.

The band recently completed a 40th-anniversary tour, which was described as "a celebration of both classic hits and new-era fan favorites, including outfit changes and an exciting new show production."

In December 2023, Michael underwent partial thyroidectomy, the surgery to remove part of his thyroid gland. It is the most common surgery for thyroid cancer.

Formed 41 years ago, STRYPER's name comes from Isaiah 53:5, which states: "But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed."

STRYPER's other albums include "To Hell With The Devil", "Second Coming", "No More Hell To Pay", "Fallen", "God Damn Evil", "Even The Devil Believes" and "The Final Battle".