STYX And FOREIGNER Announce Spring/Summer 2024 North American Tour

STYX and FOREIGNER will team up for a tour next summer. Special guest on all dates will be John Waite.

The "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes Tour" will kick off on June 11 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan and wrap up on August 28 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

General tickets for various cities will go on sale starting Friday, December 8 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com. STYX and FOREIGNER will be offering VIP packages via their own exclusive pre-sales beginning Tuesday, December 5 at 10 a.m. local time at Foreigneronline.com and StyxWorld.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, limited on stage seating for FOREIGNER, backstage tour, Q&A session and photo op with the band (socially distanced),exclusive merchandise and more.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the U.S. "Renegades & Juke Box Heroes" tour dates. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Monday, December 4 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, December 7 at 10 p.m. local time through Citi Entertainment.

FOREIGNER founding member and lead guitarist Mick Jones says: "I am very much looking forward to the band being back on the road with our old friends, STYX. Our 'Soundtrack Of Summer' tour ten years ago was a blockbuster, and our tour album was a Billboard chart success. It'll be a great time had by all. As an added bonus, John Waite will accompany us on the journey, adding his #1 hits to a special night of classic rock."

FOREIGNER lead singer Kelly Hansen says: "As we continue on with our farewell tour, I have been very moved by the support and reaction of all of our fans. To perform these next shows with our friends STYX and John Waite makes it even better. I am so looking forward to spending many beautiful summer nights all around the country, full of great classic rock, music, and great friends."

STYX founding guitarist James "JY" Young exclaims: "We're very excited to be sharing the concert stage with FOREIGNER and John Waite in the summer of 2024. We have previously toured with FOREIGNER and the result was both bands kicked ass and had a great time doing it. Looking forward to seeing everybody this summer!"

John Waite declares: "Looking forward to blazing across the USA with my band this summer. All the hits in all the cities. It will be major. A great night. Don't miss it — be there!"

"We always look forward to being with our buddies in STYX," Hansen told Ultimate Classic Rock. "We've done so many things with them. They're absolute professionals, which is what you want. You want to be on the road with someone you can count on — not some crazy, weird, ego-driven, maniacal bullshit fest, that every day there’s some new thing you have to deal with. They're just spot on … but they're also very funny, very affable guys."

STYX's Tommy Shaw said about the tour with FOREIGNER: "I heard 'Cold As Ice' and I remember listening to that and going, 'Who is that?' I was blown away. That was my first exposure to FOREIGNER. The hits just kept coming after that. When I finally got to see them live, I thought, 'Man, this is somebody that we can hopefully eventually work with.' It's so nice that the music still lives and we can all go on these kinds of tours."

Tour dates:

June 11 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

June 12 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

June 14 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

June 15 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 18 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - STL

June 19 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

June 21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

June 22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 25 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

June 26 - West Valley City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

June 28 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

June 29 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord

June 30 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

July 12 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

July 13 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 15 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

July 17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 19 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 23 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July 24 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

July 26 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 28 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 30 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 31 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 2 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 3 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

August 4 - Gifford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

August 16 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

August 17 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

August 20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 21 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 23 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

August 24 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 26 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

August 28 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

In a recent interview with Shawn Ratches of Laughingmonkeymusic, FOREIGNER bassist Jeff Pilson spoke about the band's farewell tour, which officially launched in July. Asked if it is bittersweet for him to be playing what will turn out to be some of his final shows with FOREIGNER, he said: "It is bittersweet. I mean, the band is actually sounding, playing, singing, getting along better than [ever]. We're in a fantastic place right now."

Pilson, who has been performing while seated on a stool as the result of a recent back injury, continued: "This tour has been so much fun this year. I mean, it is — it's gonna be bittersweet. The audiences have been great, the crowds are great, but it will be nice to not travel as much. A hundred shows a year for 20 years, that's a lot. I'm ready to slow that down. And we'll see exactly where we go from here, but I know that after next year, 'cause we're gonna go till the end of 24, but I know after next year, no more of the long tours. And yes, it's bittersweet, but, again, I'm just trying to really appreciate it right now and enjoy it 'cause it's been so much fun. And I've even been in a fricking wheelchaIr, and it's been fun. So I've gotta say. Doing good."

This past September, Pilson told the Idaho radio station 94.9 FM and 104.5 FM The Pick about FOREIGNER's farewell tour: "Well, this isn't the very final leg, but yes, it is the farewell tour and we do mean it. But it's gonna go at least till the end of 2024, so it may not be the last time you see us, but yes, we are seriously calling it a day. We wanna go out while we're still on top, so the feeling is very strong that that's what we're gonna do. And I stand by that because I think it's a show of integrity."

Asked if FOREIGNER's fall 2024 Las Vegas residency will mark the band's final performances, Pilson said: "No. No, no. Well, not necessarily. We don't really know yet. But we know that we're gonna do eight shows at the beginning of 2024, the end of March and early April, and then we have another residency later in 2024, the end of October and early November. So, yeah, quite, quite a bit of Vegas residency next year, which is pretty exciting. But I don't know if that's gonna be the absolute last show or not, but possibly."

He added: "And just because we're doing a farewell tour doesn't mean that we're doing a complete retirement. I mean, we still may do occasional shows here and there — you know, special events or whatever. It's just this is the end of that 'nine months in the year you're on the road' kind of thing."

FOREIGNER will bid goodbye to the Las Vegas Strip with an exclusive headlining two-part "Feels Like The Last Time Farewell Tour" residency at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The shows will be held March 6 through April 6, and October 25 through November 9, 2024 at 8:30 p.m.

Joining Pilson and guitarist Mick Jones in the band's current lineup are Hansen, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Maldonado.

In July, Hansen was asked by Mike Hsu of 100 FM The Pike if he and his FOREIGNER bandmates already know where and when the final show of the farewell tour will take place. Hansen said: "We're just starting to kind of wrap our brains around what that might be. And listen, there's a lot of pressure from a lot of different areas to get me to continue to do this. And I can't see that I'm gonna continue to do this. So we're now looking… 'Cause when you're a band like FOREIGNER, you're already booking a year in advance. So we're already deeply into 2024. But we haven't decided yet where the last show's gonna be."

The only remaining original member of FOREIGNER, Jones suffered from some health issues beginning in 2011, eventually resulting in heart surgery in 2012. Ever since, it is never announced whether he will be appearing with the band for specific shows — it just depends how he is feeling.

Hansen told 100 FM The Pike about Jones: "He's with us whenever he's able to be with us. And he is still the architect of this band. And he and I have worked closely for many years. And the great thing about it is that we've always been very simpatico about our ideas and about how we think things should be done. So, yeah, whenever he can be with us, he is."

After singer Lou Gramm left FOREIGNER in 2003, Jones took some time off before regrouping a couple years later with an entirely new lineup, featuring Hansen and Pilson, among others.

Gramm was the voice on FOREIGNER's biggest hits, including "Feels Like The First Time" and "Cold As Ice" from the band's eponymous debut in 1977, and later songs like "Hot Blooded" and "I Want To Know What Love Is".

The six men comprising STYX have committed to rocking the paradise together with audiences far and wide by entering their second decade of averaging over 100 shows a year, and each one of them is committed to making the next show better than the last. STYX draws from over four decades of barnburning chart hits, joyous singalongs, and hard-driving deep cuts. Like a symphony that builds to a satisfying crescendo, a STYX set covers a wide range of stylistic cornerstones. From the progressively sweeping splendor that is "The Grand Illusion" to the hunker-down fortitude of all that is the "Blue Collar Man", from the majestic spiritual love for a special "Lady" to the seething indictment of preening, primping pageantry for pageantry's sake of "Miss America", from an individual yearning for true connection as a "Man In The Wilderness" to a soul-deep quest to achieve what's at the heart of one's personal vision in "Crystal Ball", from the regal reach-for-the-stars bravado of "Come Sail Away" to the grainy all-in gallop of that rugged "Renegade" who had it made, the band draws on an unlimited cache of ways to immerse one's mind and body in their signature sound.

A new era of hope, survival, and prosperity comes calling with the release of "Crash Of The Crown", STYX's new studio album, which was written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic. The legendary and multi-platinum rockers — James "JY" Young (lead vocals, guitars),Tommy Shaw (lead vocals, guitars),Chuck Panozzo (bass, vocals),Todd Sucherman (drums, percussion),Lawrence Gowan (lead vocals, keyboards),Ricky Phillips (bass, guitar, vocals),and Will Evankovich (guitars/mandolin) — released their 17th album June 18, 2021 on the band's label, Alpha Dog 2T/Ume, which is available as clear vinyl, black vinyl, CD, and on digital platforms.

STYX's holy mission for cutting "Crash Of The Crown" was crystal-clear to its co-creator from the get-go. "Absolutely no obstacles were going to get in the way of how we approached creating this album," Shaw concludes about the herculean recording efforts of his fellow "Crash Of The Crown" makers. "And everything came out exactly the way we wanted to hear it."