  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

STYX, KIX, EXTREME, WARRANT And GREAT WHITE Among Confirmed Bands For 2023 M3 ROCK FESTIVAL

December 13, 2022

M3 Rock Festival will celebrate its 14th anniversary in 2023 with a full weekend of performances at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland on May 6 and May 7, 2023.

This year's M3 Rock Festival is kicking off on Saturday, May 6 with performances from STYX, EXTREME, WINGER, SLAUGHTER, LITA FORD, BRITNY FOX, QUIET RIOT and more. On Sunday, May 7, the lineup will include WARRANT, GREAT WHITE, LOUDNESS, Steven Adler (of GUNS N' ROSES),FIREHOUSE, RILEY'S L.A. GUNS, VIXEN and Mike Tramp (of WHITE LION),with everyone's favorite hometown heroes KIX closing out the weekend.

Over the past 14 years, M3 has become more than a festival — it's an '80s arena rock experience.

Each year, VIP and Pavilion seats sell out quickly. Two-day and VIP packages go on sale Friday, December 16 at 12 p.m. EST through Ticketmaster.com.

If available, single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming months.

Tickets can also be purchased at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 9:30 Club, The Anthem and Lincoln Theatre during normal box office hours. Please note however that M3 Rock Festival tickets will not be available for purchase at the Merriweather Post Pavilion box office until Monday, December 19 at 10 a.m.

M3 Rock Festival has become an annual pilgrimage for fans of 1980s rock, with up to 15,000 fans attending the event per day.

"We have people come from all over the world," director of operations Brad Canfield told WTOP in a 2021 interview. "We've had people from Australia, a lot from Europe. It's the one place where if you're into '80s hair metal, you can see all these bands perform in one location."

He added: "It's definitely a multigenerational event where parents, even grandparents, come to the festival and bring their kids. Their kids have listened to it in their parents' car and get excited about the music and come, so we are noticing a new generation of fans that are younger and younger that have grown to appreciate this music."

Find more on Styx
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).