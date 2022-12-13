STYX, KIX, EXTREME, WARRANT And GREAT WHITE Among Confirmed Bands For 2023 M3 ROCK FESTIVAL

M3 Rock Festival will celebrate its 14th anniversary in 2023 with a full weekend of performances at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland on May 6 and May 7, 2023.

This year's M3 Rock Festival is kicking off on Saturday, May 6 with performances from STYX, EXTREME, WINGER, SLAUGHTER, LITA FORD, BRITNY FOX, QUIET RIOT and more. On Sunday, May 7, the lineup will include WARRANT, GREAT WHITE, LOUDNESS, Steven Adler (of GUNS N' ROSES),FIREHOUSE, RILEY'S L.A. GUNS, VIXEN and Mike Tramp (of WHITE LION),with everyone's favorite hometown heroes KIX closing out the weekend.

Over the past 14 years, M3 has become more than a festival — it's an '80s arena rock experience.

Each year, VIP and Pavilion seats sell out quickly. Two-day and VIP packages go on sale Friday, December 16 at 12 p.m. EST through Ticketmaster.com.

If available, single-day tickets will go on sale in the coming months.

Tickets can also be purchased at Merriweather Post Pavilion, 9:30 Club, The Anthem and Lincoln Theatre during normal box office hours. Please note however that M3 Rock Festival tickets will not be available for purchase at the Merriweather Post Pavilion box office until Monday, December 19 at 10 a.m.

M3 Rock Festival has become an annual pilgrimage for fans of 1980s rock, with up to 15,000 fans attending the event per day.

"We have people come from all over the world," director of operations Brad Canfield told WTOP in a 2021 interview. "We've had people from Australia, a lot from Europe. It's the one place where if you're into '80s hair metal, you can see all these bands perform in one location."

He added: "It's definitely a multigenerational event where parents, even grandparents, come to the festival and bring their kids. Their kids have listened to it in their parents' car and get excited about the music and come, so we are noticing a new generation of fans that are younger and younger that have grown to appreciate this music."