SUBLIME To Reunite With BRADLEY NOWELL's Son JAKOB For 2024 Live Shows

Original SUBLIME members Bud Gaugh (drums) and Eric Wilson (bass) have reunited with late lead vocalist and guitarist Bradley Nowell's son Jakob as the frontman. The trio are scheduled to perform at Coachella and will announce additional select festival performances in 2024.

Jakob first joined Bud and Eric on stage at a benefit concert for BAD BRAINS' H.R. in December 2023, where they performed an eight-song set including many SUBLIME classics like "Wrong Way", "Santeria", "What I Got" and "April 29, 1992 (Miami)". Performance footage circulated across social media and drew overwhelming reaction from fans across the world. With the outpouring of support from SUBLIME fans and the undeniable musical synergy between Nowell, Gaugh and Wilson, the group has decided to move forward and continue the SUBLIME legacy, starting a new chapter of the band with Jakob Nowell on vocals.

Jakob said: "This has so many layers for me. On a spiritual level, my father passed away when he was 28, and I am 28 now. It's an honor to carry on with our family's name and legacy with SUBLIME. I've been a performing musician with my own projects since I was 18. It's an absolute privilege to be able to play these SUBLIME songs with legendary musicians like Eric and Bud. On a personal level, my uncles Bud and Eric are meant to play these songs and the fans want to hear them. I'm excited, nervous, thankful and humbled all at the same time to step into this role and start this new chapter. It feels like my big crazy family is finally back together and I couldn't be more happy."

Bud added: "I knew I would be playing music with Eric again at some point, that was never a doubt. But to be playing music with Eric and Jakob, it's very reminiscent of those early days in Brad's dad's garage in a surrealistic kinda way. With Jake's raw talent and the solid rhythm foundation Eric and I provide, this train is bound for glory!"

Eric said: "This is great because I haven't had the opportunity to play with Bud Gaugh in over a decade; and to have Brad's son playing our music is the closest thing possible to playing with my old buddy Brad."

SUBLIME has also signed a new management deal with Regime Music Group co-founder Kevin Zinger and music industry vet/VANDALS bassist Joe Escalante for worldwide management of business, legacy assets and licensing.

SUBLIME, the Long Beach, California reggae-punk/alternative rock trio, was founded in 1988 by Eric Wilson, Bud Gaugh and Bradley Nowell. Their first self-produced album, "40oz. To Freedom", was released in 1992 via the band's label Skunk Records. The success of that album and heavy radio exposure by Southern California's KROQ (two years after its initial release) secured SUBLIME signing to MCA Records in time for the band's 1994 sophomore album, "Robbin' The Hood", which revealed an experimental ethic more in keeping with cut-and-paste dub than the well-tuned rage of the Cali punk revival. The album performed well at college radio and set the stage for the breakout success of their self-titled third album. On May 25, 1996, however, lead vocalist and guitarist Nowell tragically passed away and the band collapsed, but the eponymous SUBLIME was still slated for a July 1996 release. On the strength of the chart-topping alternative radio hit "What I Got", the album was certified gold by the end of 1996. "Santeria" and "Wrong Way" followed and enjoyed heavy airplay, and their self-titled album eventually sold more than seven million copies, making it one of the most popular reggae-punk albums in history. Such success spread to the band's earlier albums too, leading "40oz. To Freedom" to double-platinum sales and "Robbin' The Hood" to gold certification. SUBLIME has gone on to sell over 18 million RIAA-certified albums in the U.S., and their genre-defining music and their cultural influence is stronger today than ever before.