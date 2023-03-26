SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Frontman MIKE MUIR To Release New Solo Album This Year

In a new interview with The Travel Addict, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES frontman Mike Muir was asked if he has any new music coming up. He responded: "For the 40th anniversary, I'm doing a solo record. And I'm not trying to make a record that people won't like, but I really don't give a fuck, and I know they probably won't, but it's a lot of stuff from different projects I did, bands, SUICIDAL songs."

Muir went on to clarify that the album will include "all new songs. SUICIDAL, INFECTIOUS GROOVES, NO MERCY, all these projects that I was in, a thing I just did when we first got to Sony and when we were [managed by] Q Prime, they called it a solo-cide because they said if anybody heard that, it would kill my music career, which I thought was a very big compliment, but they didn't think it was a compliment, you know."

He continued: "I got Thundercat, a lot of the people we played with over the years, Herman Jackson who played Stevie Wonder's pianos and everything. It's stuff that you have never heard before. A lot of people probably won't want to hear it because it doesn't fit into that ten seconds of familiarity."

Regarding the musical direction of his new solo album, Mike said: "You could say it's a whole spectrum that I think is really good and I like, but it's different from what other people are doing and there's not a market for it."

Adding that the LP will be out "this year", Muir said: "It's definitely different and I like it."

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' latest album, 2018's "STill Cyco Punk After All These Years", was a re-recording and re-imagining of a Cyco Miko (Mike Muir) solo LP recorded in 1995, "Lost My Brain! (Once Again)". The band's most recent studio album of all-new, original material, "World Gone Mad", came out in 2016.