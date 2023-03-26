  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES Frontman MIKE MUIR To Release New Solo Album This Year

March 26, 2023

In a new interview with The Travel Addict, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES frontman Mike Muir was asked if he has any new music coming up. He responded: "For the 40th anniversary, I'm doing a solo record. And I'm not trying to make a record that people won't like, but I really don't give a fuck, and I know they probably won't, but it's a lot of stuff from different projects I did, bands, SUICIDAL songs."

Muir went on to clarify that the album will include "all new songs. SUICIDAL, INFECTIOUS GROOVES, NO MERCY, all these projects that I was in, a thing I just did when we first got to Sony and when we were [managed by] Q Prime, they called it a solo-cide because they said if anybody heard that, it would kill my music career, which I thought was a very big compliment, but they didn't think it was a compliment, you know."

He continued: "I got Thundercat, a lot of the people we played with over the years, Herman Jackson who played Stevie Wonder's pianos and everything. It's stuff that you have never heard before. A lot of people probably won't want to hear it because it doesn't fit into that ten seconds of familiarity."

Regarding the musical direction of his new solo album, Mike said: "You could say it's a whole spectrum that I think is really good and I like, but it's different from what other people are doing and there's not a market for it."

Adding that the LP will be out "this year", Muir said: "It's definitely different and I like it."

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' latest album, 2018's "STill Cyco Punk After All These Years", was a re-recording and re-imagining of a Cyco Miko (Mike Muir) solo LP recorded in 1995, "Lost My Brain! (Once Again)". The band's most recent studio album of all-new, original material, "World Gone Mad", came out in 2016.

Find more on Suicidal tendencies
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).