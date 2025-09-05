SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' MIKE MUIR On Upcoming CYCO MIKO Album: 'It Probably Sums Up What I Like About Music'

In an interview with Australia's The Rockpit, vocalist Mike Muir of crossover thrash veterans SUICIDAL TENDENCIES was asked how close a new album from him and his bandmates is to being released. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, the irony is the next record is gonna be — I just signed with BMG — and it's gonna be a CYCO MIKO record [referencing the moniker under which Mike releases solo albums] coming out the beginning of next year. But it's actually kind of a little bit of new stuff or unreleased things from all the different projects and bands I've been in and some things that are done differently and some stuff that's very different in a lot of ways. And I think it probably sums up what I like about music and kind of the way I go about it. It's like a rollercoaster, a chaotic rollercoaster, of a lot of what people would probably think is confusion, but I think it makes a lot of sense to me. And with SUICIDAL, it'll probably be out later next year."

Asked what the secret to his longevity is, Mike said: "Um, well, I think now a lot of it is — I mean, people talk about, especially nowadays, the mental and the physical thing. And physically, my dad used to always say, 'Sweat don't lie.' And to do what I want to do, music moves me — music that I like moves me physically, moves me mentally. And you have to have your mind kind of clean and you have to have your body clean. And so I learned from a lot of people's mistakes, decisions that they made that they can't take back. And so I try to take care of myself. And I think that's a big part. I found, even when I was young, a lot of my friends got that premature old bitter kind of thing and could really, really verbalize their unhappiness but they couldn't put any actions to change it. And that kind of really always stuck out and annoyed me. And so I used to, to a certain degree, try to keep my unhappiness to myself and try to use that more as motivation. But I think in the same sense, too, you should never feel bad about feeling good about something. And so I'm not the happiest, naturally joyful person, I'm not the most social, but in the same sense with this particular tour, I'm very excited about it. And I think it's amazing to be doing it this long, to be my age, to be alive and to be happy with where I'm at. And there'll be a lot of things that aren't ideal — setting up the tour, there's a lot of things that are difficult or whatever, and we don't have the big corporate entity behind us handling things. But we're all friends and family, and we do the best we can and we pull together for each other, and that's the only way to do it."

Last month, Muir spoke the Hear 2 Zen podcast about SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' recently released single "Adrenaline Addict", which came out in April. SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' first new song in seven years features Muir alongside longtime guitarist Dean Pleasants, THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN guitarist Ben Weinman, bassist Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA's Robert Trujillo) and former SLIPKNOT drummer Jay Weinberg. The track also includes guest vocals from singer Nisha Star. Asked if the arrival of "Adrenaline Addict" means that "this is the beginning of a run of new singles" from SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, Muir said: "It's kind of long and convoluted, [like] everything with SUICIDAL is. This song originally is doing this thing with Josh Paul, who was our old bass player, and with Nisha. And so lyrically it's actually very SUICIDAL, and we played it for some people they thought it was SUICIDAL. And then I did it and tried to sing like on Nisha's part and it just did not sound right and it did not have the same lyrical kind of meaning and stuff too. And so we were able to put that out for the [SUICIDAL TENDENCIES] tour, and it's gonna be on a CYCO MIKO record."

Elaborating on what fans can expect to hear on the upcoming CYCO MIKO LP, Mike said: "The CYCO MIKO record's gonna have some new SUICIDAL, new INFECTIOUS GROOVES, different projects and different things that I've done, all these different songs in different ways for a song, like I'm singing in Spanish, and also with Robert Trujillo of METALLICA helping me sing on that and putting me to shame. But all kinds of different things. And it's kind of a rollercoaster that probably should have been condemned, but it's a hell of a lot of fun to ride, if you're not scared of falling off. And so it's fun. So that'll be out the beginning of next year. And then SUICIDAL, the actual SUICIDAL record will be out after that. And there'll be a couple of SUICIDAL tracks on the CYCO MIKO."

Under the CYCO MIKO moniker, Muir has released three albums so far, 1995's "Lost My Brain! (Once Again)", 2011's "The Mad Mad Muir Musical Tour (Part One)" and 1999's "Schizophrenic Born Again Problem Child", which was a split record that also included tracks from SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, NO MERCY and INFECTIOUS GROOVES.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES supported METALLICA on the 2025 North American leg of the latter band's "M72" world tour.

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' latest album, "Still Cyco Punk After All These Years", was released in 2018 via Suicidal Records. A reworking of Muir's 1996 solo outing "Lost My Brain! (Once Again)", "Still Cyco Punk" featured founding SLAYER drummer Dave Lombardo.

In 2023, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES celebrated the 40th anniversary of their debut album on a number of shows in the fall, including in New York City; Silver Spring, Maryland; Worcester, Massachusetts; and Berkeley, California. SUICIDAL TENDENCIES also celebrated the 40th anniversary of the LP on a tour of Australia.