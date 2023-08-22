SUICIDE SILENCE And CHELSEA GRIN Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

SUICIDE SILENCE will team up with CHELSEA GRIN for a fall 2023 co-headlining trek. The 23-date trek will kick off on October 13 in San Antonio, Texas and wrap up on November 9 in Seattle, Washington. Also appearing on the bill will be I AM and PEELINGFLESH.

Tour dates:

Oct. 13 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

Oct. 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 15 - Dallas, TX - Monster Mosh

Oct. 17 - New Orleans, LA - Southport Hall

Oct. 18 - Memphis, TN - Black Lodge

Oct. 19 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

Oct. 20 - Lakewood, OH - The Roxy at Mahall’s

Oct. 21 - Rochester, NY - Water Street Music Hall

Oct. 22 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

Oct. 24 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

Oct. 25 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre

Oct. 26 - London, ON - London Music Hall

Oct. 27 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s

Oct. 28 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

Oct. 29 - St. Louis. MO - Pop’s

Oct. 31 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly’s

Nov. 02 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

Nov. 03 - Saskatoon, SK - Louis’

Nov. 04 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Ballroom

Nov. 05 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

Nov. 07 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre

Nov. 08 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Nov. 09 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, August 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time.

SUICIDE SILENCE's seventh album, "Remember... You Must Die", was released in March via Century Media. The LP was produced and mixed by Taylor Young (NAILS, XIBALBA, VITRIOL). For the artwork, the band enlisted renowned necrosurrealist artist David Van Gough to visualize the concept.

In May 2022, SUICIDE SILENCE released a new song, "Thinking In Tongues". The track marked SUICIDE SILENCE's final recording with longtime drummer Alex Lopez who exited the band in April 2022. Ernie Iniguez, who recorded drums on SUICIDE SILENCE's "Become The Hunter" album, has since joined the band as Alex's replacement.

Lopez joined SUICIDE SILENCE in 2006 as the replacement for the band's original drummer Josh Goddard. He appeared on six of SUICIDE SILENCE's studio albums, including the aforementioned "Become The Hunter".

SUICIDE SILENCE's debut album, 2007's "The Cleansing", received an expanded 15th-anniversary re-release in June 2022. "The Cleansing (Ultimate Edition)" includes liner notes by the band as well as extensive bonus material.

"Remember… You Must Die" is SUICIDE SILENCE's fourth LP with vocalist Hernan "Eddie" Hermida (ex-ALL SHALL PERISH),who joined the band following the passing of frontman Mitch Lucker.

CHELSEA GRIN recently released a double-LP: "Suffer In Hell" and "Suffer In Heaven". "Suffer In Hell" came out in November 2022, while "Suffer In Heaven" arrived in March 2023.

Since forming in 2007, CHELSEA GRIN has released two EPs and seven full-length albums, each of which has charted on Billboard, including 2018's "Eternal Nightmare", 2016's "Self Inflicted" and 2014's "Ashes To Ashes".