SUM 41 Releases New Single 'Landmines'

September 27, 2023

Grammy-nominated band SUM 41 has released a new single, "Landmines", via Rise Records alongside a new music video (set to premiere at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. noon EDT).

SUM 41 vocalist Deryck Whibley states: "When I wrote 'Landmines', I had no intention of writing an old-school 'pop punk' song. It just came out really quickly and I knew right away that this song felt special to me."

SUM 41 will perform on October 21 and October 22 at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. The band will also play a set at a sold-out When We Were Young Sideshow on October 20 at Brooklyn Bowl alongside BOWLING FOR SOUP, PLAIN WHITE T'S, YOUR BROKEN HERO, and more.

In May, SUM 41 announced plans to split up following the completion of a worldwide tour in support of its upcoming album, "Heaven :x: Hell".

SUM 41's storied 24-plus-year career includes over 15 million records sold worldwide, multiple Billboard-charting releases, a Grammy Award nomination, two Juno Awards (seven nominations),a Kerrang! Award in 2002, as well as multiple Alternative Press Music Awards.

Earlie this month, Whibley was discharged from a hospital after being treated for pneumonia.

Back in 2014, Deryck collapsed in his kitchen and was rushed to the hospital, before doctors revealed his liver and kidneys had failed. He was placed in a coma for a week to help his body detox from alcohol and went on to get sober and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Photo credit: Travis Shinn

