SUM 41's DERYCK WHIBLEY Debuts New Clothing Line WALKING DISASTER

This past weekend, SUM 41 frontman and international bestselling author Deryck Whibley unveiled his newest project, Walking Disaster, a new clothing brand designed by Whibley himself. The limited-edition first drop of the line quickly sold out in person, but fans can purchase remaining items online and can stay tuned for future drops here.

Built around a simple mantra "Own Your Chaos", Walking Disaster is more than a clothing line — it's a reflection of identity, resilience and rebellion for those who never quite fit in. The project initially started with designing socks, a personal obsession born from years on the road, but quickly evolved into a full-scale head to toe line entirely led by Whibley.

The first product iteration, a limited one time print capsule, gives fans a taste of what to expect from Walking Disaster. From socks with carefully crafted designs to high-quality hoodies, hats boasting the brand logo and more, the initial batch captures raw, rebellious punk-rock energy. It's bold, unapologetic and distinctly DIY in feel, with every piece reflecting the philosophy of owning your chaos.

"I had this idea to start Walking Disaster as a clothing company back in 2008. And I actually incorporated the name, started the company, but because I'm so committed to what I do — I was 100% focused on SUM 41 and didn't have the bandwidth or the time to put the effort in to do a great clothing line," explains Whibley. "Once SUM 41 was over, I decided now's the time. I want to do something, it's still creative, it's really fun, it's not the same as writing music but I still get to be very creative and all these ideas that are floating around in my head, I get to put them into clothing instead of music."

The line launched November 15 at Vans Warped Tour Orlando, with an official Walking Disaster tent run by Deryck himself. Both days included two signings with lines wrapping around the tents as fans were encouraged to take photos with Deryck and get their hands on the limited-edition items that sold out. Furthermore, Deryck teamed up with Loyal To The Craft and School Of Rock for an impromptu performance of SUM 41's "The Hell Song" with School Of Rock students.

Whibley is a Canadian musician, songwriter, and producer best known as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the punk rock band SUM 41, recently inducted into the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame. Over the years, the band has become known for its distinctive blend of punk rock, metal, pop-punk, and alternative influences. Whibley's dynamic stage presence and ability to craft songs that are both infectious and emotionally resonant helped solidify SUM 41 as one of the most influential acts of the early 2000s punk scene. Beyond his work with the band, Deryck has collaborated with a range of artists as a writer, producer and mixer, including Iggy Pop, Avril Lavigne, Tommy Lee and OPERATION M.D., among others.

This year, he's channeling that same creative spirit into fashion with the launch of Walking Disaster, his new streetwear brand. What began as a simple idea to end the reign of boring socks quickly evolved into a movement to create clothing that's more than just fabric, buy what Whibley calls "identity armor."