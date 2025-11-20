SEVENDUST's LAJON WITHERSPOON Is 'Very Happy' With How Band's Upcoming Album Turned Out

In a new interview with Milwaukee's 102.9 The HOG radio station, SEVENDUST singer Lajon Witherspoon confirmed that he and his bandmates have completed tracking the follow-up to 2023's "Truth Killer" LP for an early 2026 release via Napalm Records. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We've been in Florida for the last six weeks recording the album. Everything's good. We've finished recording, We'll start probably hearing mixes here soon. But [I'm] very happy with the whole entire record as a whole."

SEVENDUST once again worked with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida. Baskette had previously worked with ALTER BRIDGE and Slash, among others.

On November 4, SEVENDUST guitarist Clint Lowery shared an "end-of-studio picture" on Instagram and he thanked "the killer production team" consisting of Baskette and engineers Jef Moll and Josh Saldate "for taking things to the highest level demanding perfection or our closet effort. Four records in a row and all amazing experiences," he added. "Can't wait to hear [Baskette] mix this bad boy up."

The writing sessions for the new SEVENDUST album once again took place at the farmhouse of Lajon and his wife Ashley.

To celebrate the 21st anniversary of its beloved acoustic album "Southside Double-Wide: Acoustic Live", SEVENDUST will hit the road for an exclusive, intimate tour this fall. Fans can expect stripped-down versions of the band's hardest-hitting tracks, deep cuts and emotional favorites, including "Black", "Beautiful" and "Angel's Son".

The "Southside Double-Wide: Acoustic Live" tour will kick off on November 14 in Columbia, Missouri and make stops in Memphis, Tennessee (November 15),Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (November 24),Kansas City, Missouri (December 5),among others, before it wraps on December 12 in San Antonio, Texas. Special guest Cory Marks will be opening the tour.

With 2024/2025 continuing to be landmark years thanks in part to the release of SEVENDUST's 14th studio album, "Truth Killer", via Napalm Records and successful tours, the band is continuing to expand its audience 30 years into its career. SEVENDUST's "Everything" was the highest-charting single of the band's career, peaking at No. 6, as well as the highest-charting rock single from any artist in Napalm Records history. The video for "Everything" has received more than 2.4 million views.

SEVENDUST served as one of the support acts for DISTURBED on the latter act's "The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour".

Last fall, SEVENDUST celebrated the 21st anniversary of its iconic album "Seasons" on a U.S. tour. "Seasons", the fourth album from the band's catalog, spawned a Top 10 Rock single with "Enemy", and the album closer "Face To Face" is a show staple and fan favorite of SEVENDUST to this day.

"Seasons" was, for a time, the band's last album with Lowery as he left in 2004. Lowery returned to SEVENDUST in March 2008 and has remained with the group ever since.

Photo credit: Chuck Brueckmann