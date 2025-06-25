SUN DONT SHINE Feat. TYPE O NEGATIVE And CROWBAR Members: New Single 'Coming Down' Released

SUN DONT SHINE (formerly EYE AM),the band featuring Kirk Windstein (guitar, vocals; CROWBAR, DOWN, KINGDOM OF SORROW) alongside former TYPE O NEGATIVE members Kenny Hickey (guitar/vocals) and Johnny Kelly (drums),plus Todd Strange (CROWBAR, DOWN),has released the official music video for its new single, "Coming Down". You can check it out below.

"Coming Down" is the title track of SUN DONT SHINE's upcoming EP, due in July via Corpse Paint Records.

The first single from SUN DONT SHINE, "The Promise Song", came out in January.

Under the band's original name EYE AM, SUN DONT SHINE released two singles, "Dreams Always Die With The Sun" in June 2023 and "Cryptomnesia" in November 2023, via Corpse Paint Records. The songs' accompanying music videos were shot and directed by Mike Holderbeast at OCD Recording And Production.

SUN DONT SHINE isn't just a band – it's a powerful convergence of four iconic musicians who have shaped the landscape of hard rock.

At its core, SUN DONT SHINE is a reflection of its members' shared philosophy: embrace the raw, reject the overly polished, and let the music speak for itself.

"I don't want our music to be one-dimensional," says Hickey. "I don't want it to be just dark and doomy or always so heavy. I want it to be both light and dark, dynamic and unpredictable."

It's a sentiment that runs deep in their sound, where each track takes on a life of its own, exploring contrasting moods and textures that reveal more with every listen.

With Windstein's earth-shaking riffs and Hickey's evocative, often ethereal melodies, the band strikes a delicate balance between heavy and haunting. Kelly's drumming keeps things tight but never feels constrained, while Strange's bass lines act as the backbone, holding down the bottom end with a ferocity only years in the rock trenches can cultivate.

Yet, what truly sets SUN DONT SHINE apart is the chemistry among its members. You can hear it in every note, a raw, almost unfiltered energy that comes from playing with people who have been through it all together — both the highs and the lows. Their music is about embracing imperfections and channeling them into something transcendent, capturing a moment rather than chasing perfection. It's messy, it's visceral, and it's real.

The group's dynamic blend of heaviness and atmospheric nuance makes them a standout, but SUN DONT SHINE's identity goes deeper than their sound. With influences spanning everything from BLACK SABBATH to THE BEATLES, their music tells stories of resilience, reflection, and catharsis. Every song feels like a journey, guided by a sense of purpose that's as intense as it is unpredictable.

For Windstein it's about "breaking new ground." Whether they're delving into bone-crushing riffs or taking a melodic detour, SUN DONT SHINE is less concerned with fitting into a genre and more focused on creating music that resonates with their own experience and emotions.

Speaking to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, Kelly stated about how SUN DONT SHINE came together: "That was started with Andrew Spaulding. I met him; he was a merchandiser for DANZIG. And then TYPE O went on tour after that. We brought him out and he worked with TYPE O up until Peter [Steele, TYPE O NEGATIVE frontman] passed away. And we all remained good friends and stuff. And he started an indie label; he started a small little label. And he suggested putting me and Kenny together with Kirk Windstein and Todd Strange from CROWBAR. We've all been friends — I've known Kirk and Todd for, like, 30 years at this point. So we've always been friends and we've always crossed paths and hung out and this and that but never really had the opportunity to get in a room and play together. And Drew had it worked out. We all met in Florida. We got into a room, came up with that song, recorded it the next day, and that was it; it was done.'"

According to Kelly, "Dreams Always Die With The Sun" was written and recorded in less than a day. "Drew literally picked me up from the airport and drove me to rehearsal," he said. "And the guys were in the room. And I just put my suitcase over to the side, set up the kit and we started working on the song. And then the next morning we went to the recording studio, tracked all the drums. And then I was on a plane. I don't know where I was going after that, but I had to leave right after we were done tracking; I think my flight was at six in the morning the next morning. So I was there just literally for a few hours."

Regarding how "Dreams Always Die With The Sun" turned out, Johnny said: "It's a cool song. I really wasn't sure what to expect. I guess the best way to compare it — on a different scale, of course — would be like Scott Weiland and VELVET REVOLVER [got together]. You take these people from these bands and you put 'em together and you have a certain expectation of it. Then you're not sure if it's gonna meet it, if it's exceeding it or if it falls way below. But I was pleasantly surprised at how easy it was and how much fun it was to work with everybody."

In addition to their work with TYPE O NEGATIVE, Hickey and Kelly had previously collaborated in a band called SEVENTH VOID, which released one full-length album, "Heaven Is Gone", in 2009, and SILVERTOMB, which issued "Edge Of Existence" in 2019.

In a 2018 interview with Rock And Roll Fables, Hickey stated about his chemistry with Kelly: "I've been working with Johnny long before TYPE O. I met Johnny probably in 1986. TYPE O formed in 1989, so we were already in a thrash band together. Basically, we grew up and learned everything the wrong way together and had to work it out over the course of the years. [Laughs] For me, it's completely natural with him. We got better at it. Dude, you do something for 35 years, I hope you're getting better at it."

Original CROWBAR bassist Strange returned to the band in 2016 for the touring cycle in support of the band's "The Serpent Only Lies" album.

Strange, who originally left CROWBAR back in 1999, stuck around for two years before departing once again to focus on his family life.

Windstein, who also plays in the New Orleans supergroup DOWN, released two albums with HATEBREED's Jamey Jasta under the KINGDOM OF SORROW banner. Kirk's debut solo album, "Dream In Motion", arrived in 2020.

Photo credit: Charles Dye (courtesy of For The Win Media)