SUN DONT SHINE, Featuring TYPE O NEGATIVE And CROWBAR Members, Releases Music Video For 'All You Wasted'

SUN DONT SHINE (formerly EYE AM),the band featuring Kirk Windstein (guitar, vocals; CROWBAR, DOWN, KINGDOM OF SORROW) alongside former TYPE O NEGATIVE members Kenny Hickey (guitar/vocals) and Johnny Kelly (drums),plus Todd Strange (CROWBAR, DOWN),has released the official music video for the song "All You Wasted". The clip, which was shot by Mike Holderbeast, can be seen below.

"All You Wasted" is taken from SUN DONT SHINE's debut album, "From Birth To Death", which came out on April 1 via Corpse Paint Records.

"From Birth To Death" track listing:

01. Power To Live

02. Cryptomnesia

03. Coming Down

04. All You Wasted

05. When It's Time To Leave

06. The Promise Song

07. What You Are

08. Black To Red

09. In The End

At its core, SUN DONT SHINE is about rejecting the overly polished and letting the music speak for itself. Every track feels like a journey — restless, dynamic, and emotionally charged — driven by a chemistry that can only come from players who have been through life's highs and lows together.

Although it was announced in June 2025 that SUN DONT SHINE would release an EP called "Coming Down" via Corpse Paint Records, the band later revealed plans to focus instead on putting out a full-length effort.

The first single from SUN DONT SHINE, "The Promise Song", came out in January 2025.

Under the band's original name EYE AM, SUN DONT SHINE released two singles, "Dreams Always Die With The Sun" in June 2023 and "Cryptomnesia" in November 2023, via Corpse Paint Records. The songs' accompanying music videos were shot and directed by Mike Holderbeast at OCD Recording And Production.

SUN DONT SHINE isn't just a band – it's a powerful convergence of four iconic musicians who have shaped the landscape of hard rock.

"I don't want our music to be one-dimensional," says Hickey. "I don't want it to be just dark and doomy or always so heavy. I want it to be both light and dark, dynamic and unpredictable."

It's a sentiment that runs deep in their sound, where each track takes on a life of its own, exploring contrasting moods and textures that reveal more with every listen.

With Windstein's earth-shaking riffs and Hickey's evocative, often ethereal melodies, the band strikes a delicate balance between heavy and haunting. Kelly's drumming keeps things tight but never feels constrained, while Strange's bass lines act as the backbone, holding down the bottom end with a ferocity only years in the rock trenches can cultivate.

Yet what truly sets SUN DONT SHINE apart is the chemistry among its members. You can hear it in every note, a raw, almost unfiltered energy that comes from playing with people who have been through it all together — both the highs and the lows. Their music is about embracing imperfections and channeling them into something transcendent, capturing a moment rather than chasing perfection. It's messy, it's visceral, and it's real.

The group's dynamic blend of heaviness and atmospheric nuance makes them a standout, but SUN DONT SHINE's identity goes deeper than their sound. With influences spanning everything from BLACK SABBATH to THE BEATLES, their music tells stories of resilience, reflection, and catharsis. Every song feels like a journey, guided by a sense of purpose that's as intense as it is unpredictable.

For Windstein it's about "breaking new ground." Whether they're delving into bone-crushing riffs or taking a melodic detour, SUN DONT SHINE is less concerned with fitting into a genre and more focused on creating music that resonates with their own experience and emotions.

Speaking to Meltdown of Detroit's WRIF radio station, Kelly stated about how SUN DONT SHINE came together: "That was started with Andrew Spaulding. I met him; he was a merchandiser for DANZIG. And then TYPE O went on tour after that. We brought him out and he worked with TYPE O up until Peter [Steele, TYPE O NEGATIVE frontman] passed away. And we all remained good friends and stuff. And he started an indie label; he started a small little label. And he suggested putting me and Kenny together with Kirk Windstein and Todd Strange from CROWBAR. We've all been friends — I've known Kirk and Todd for, like, 30 years at this point. So we've always been friends and we've always crossed paths and hung out and this and that but never really had the opportunity to get in a room and play together. And Drew had it worked out. We all met in Florida. We got into a room, came up with that song, recorded it the next day, and that was it; it was done.'"

Regarding the name change from EYE AM to SUN DONT SHINE, Hickey told Revolver magazine: "There was another metal band called I AM, and also a rap band called EYEAM, spelled exactly like [us] on Spotify. We did try to trademark the name, but we found out that the rapper owned it. So, we were not able to go forward. But that was just a mock-up name that Andrew came up with, you know what I mean? We didn't figure we were gonna even be a band, you know? So, when it actually became serious, and we had plans to actually put something out, we needed an actual name that could work, and that we could own the trademark to. Same thing happened with TYPE O back in the day. We were called SUB-ZERO, but there was another band named SUB-ZERO and they threatened [to sue]. We had to change it. We had all gotten the negative tattoos already — you know, 'Sub-Zero' — and then history [became] history. It ended up being TYPE O NEGATIVE."

In addition to their work with TYPE O NEGATIVE, Hickey and Kelly had previously collaborated in a band called SEVENTH VOID, which released one full-length album, "Heaven Is Gone", in 2009, and SILVERTOMB, which issued "Edge Of Existence" in 2019.

Original CROWBAR bassist Strange returned to the band in 2016 for the touring cycle in support of the band's "The Serpent Only Lies" album.

Strange, who originally left CROWBAR back in 1999, stuck around for two years before departing once again to focus on his family life.

Windstein, who also plays in the New Orleans supergroup DOWN, released two albums with HATEBREED's Jamey Jasta under the KINGDOM OF SORROW banner. He also issued two solo albums.

Photo credit: Charles Dye (courtesy of For The Win Media)