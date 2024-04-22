SUNBOMB Feat. TRACII GUNS And MICHAEL SWEET: Second Album 'Light Up The Sky' Due In June

SUNBOMB, the musical alliance between two steadfast warriors of the U.S. hard rock/metal scene, Tracii Guns (L.A. GUNS) and Michael Sweet (STRYPER),will release its sophomore album, "Light Up The Sky", on June 24 via Frontiers Records Srl. Developed as a tribute to the classic heavy metal of the 1980s, SUNBOMB melds influences of classic metal bands such as BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE, DIO and JUDAS PRIEST.

To celebrate the album's announcement, SUNBOMB has shared the album's first single, "Unbreakable", which is accompanied by a lyric video, available below.

About the new track, Sweet said: "'Unbreakable' is a raw, in-your-face track with a message of perseverance and never giving up.

"We all walk through the fire and when we do, we come out refined and 'unbreakable'.

"It's an honor to be working with Tracii and releasing music that's powerful and meaningful."

Tracii played all guitars and bass on "Light Up The Sky", with drums handled by Tracii's old L.A. GUNS bandmate Adam Hamilton.

"Light Up The Sky" is a project created, overseen and directed by Serafino Perugino, president and A&R director of Frontiers Records Srl.

Like its 2021 predecessor, "Evil And Divine", the music here is once again very heavy and firmly planted in the "metal" category, with a wink to a traditional approach to the genre. While Tracii wrote the music for the album, the fact that Michael has been writing in an increasingly heavier style on latter-era STRYPER albums made him a perfect vocalist for the album.

Tracii first leaked the news of the SUNBOMB project in a March 2019 tweet, where he described the band's approaching debut LP as "the metal record I would have made when I was 17 years old." Then, in May 2020, he mentioned on "Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk" that: "['Evil And Divine'] is really kind of like [L.A. GUNS' 2019 album] 'The Devil You Know' times three. It's more on the heavy side of 'The Devil You Know' album. And Michael Sweet, he's a really fantastic metal singer."

About "Light Up the Sky", Michael had this to say: "I'm always humbled to be a part of a project like this.

"This album takes the SUNBOMB vision to another level with killer songs and amazing energy. Tracii really delivered on the riffs and it made it very easy for me to come up with melodies that were fitting for each song. It's different yet familiar at the same time in the best of ways.

"We're very fortunate to be working with a label that still believes in the best music in the world — rock!"

"Light Up The Sky" track listing:

01. Unbreakable

02. Steel Hearts

03. In Grace We'll Find Our Name

04. Light Up The Skies

05. Rewind

06. Scream Out Loud

07. Winds Of Fate

08. Beyond The Odds

09. Reclaim The Light

10. Where We Belong

11. Setting The Sail

12. Where We Belong (acoustic version) (bonus track Japan)

SUNBOMB is:

Tracii Guns - Guitars ‎

Michael Sweet - Vocals ‎

Adam Hamilton - Drums ‎

Mitch Davis - Bass

Produced by: Tracii Guns

Drums recorded at Palm Ranch Studio

Vocal editing: Kenny Lewis/Mixed Emotions

Recorded by: Adam Hamilton

Vocals recorded by: Michael Sweet

Mixed by: Adam Hamilton

Mastered by: Derek Hughes