  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Surviving SOUNDGARDEN Members To Perform At 'SMooCH' Benefit Concert In Seattle

December 4, 2024

SOUNDGARDEN's surviving members will reunite for a special "brief encore performance" at the 13th annual SMooCH concert benefiting Seattle Children's Hospital's uncompensated care fund. Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd will perform under the anagram alias NUDEDRAGONS, joined by singer-songwriter Shaina Shepherd. Also appearing on the bill for the Nordstrom-backed benefit gig on December 14 at Showbox are Sebadoh, Doug Martsch of BUILT TO SPILL and GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan.

Thayil and Shaina Shepherd previously performed together in 2020 as part of MoPOP's virtual tribute concert to ALICE IN CHAINS. Shaina, who has fronted the soul-grunge band BEARAXE, and Kim were joined by Bubba Dupree, Bill Herzog and Nathan Yaccino for renditions of ALICE's "It Ain't Like That" and "What The Hell Have I".

In 2021, Thayil, Cameron and Shepherd joined Brandi Carlile on stage in Seattle to play SOUNDGARDEN's "Black Hole Sun" and "Searching With My Good Eye Closed". Prior to that appearance, the trio reunited for a 2019 memorial concert in Los Angeles.

Pete and Brandy Nordstrom created SMooCH (Seattle Musicians for Children's Hospital) after their own son had an extended stay at Seattle Children's Hospital following a heart surgery. They wanted to help ensure that all kids in the region have access to top-notch medical care, regardless of their family's ability to pay. They have always felt strongly about community participation and musicians are great at bringing communities together for a cause.

SOUNDGARDEN singer Chris Cornell was found hanged in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in May 2017, following the band's show at the city's Fox Theatre. His body was found soon after he had spoken with a "slurred" voice to his wife by phone. The death was ruled a suicide.

Finally- the final band announcement!! We are to stoked to announce that Nudedragons will be returning to the stage, and...

Posted by SMooCH Seattle Musicians for Children's Hospital on Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Find more on Soundgarden
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).