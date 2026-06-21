SWEET Guitarist ANDY SCOTT: I 'Will Continue Until Somebody Says To Me, 'You Need To Stop Now. You Can't Play Anymore.''

In a new interview with Peter Kerr of Rock Daydream Nation, guitarist Andy Scott of the legendary rock band SWEET was asked if he still gets the "same thrill" as he always did when the curtain comes up and he sees the audience at the group's concerts. Andy responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "You have to be a bit OCD to tour and to be in a studio because you're listening to the same thing over and over and over. You're playing the same songs each night.

"No SWEET gig is exactly the same because things happen on stage, and I say things to the audience that I hadn't planned to say," he continued. "We're not an American band where the guy's gonna say this [from the stage]. We have different things that we say. And I try and make it as newsworthy, local — 'I had great fish and chips the other night', all that kind of thing.

"A couple of years ago, I had some health issues, of course, and I'm starting to think, 'How much longer [can I do this]?'" the 76-year-old musician admitted. "And then I was talking to other guitar players from bands, and they all basically came out with my thoughts of saying, 'Look, what else are we gonna do? Are you gonna sit at home? Are you gonna go fishing?' I mean, I like fishing, but it's not what I wanna do for the rest of my life. And anyway, I've got a couple of hundred guitars that I like to get out and have a look at once in a while. So, it will continue until somebody says to me, 'You need to stop now. You can't play anymore.'"

Three members of the original SWEET — Brian Connolly, Steve Priest and Mick Tucker — have since died while remaining bandmate Andy Scott is still alive and has formed his own version of the group, which tours the U.K. and Australia.

Andy Scott (guitars/vocals) is joined in his version of SWEET by Paul Manzi (lead vocals),Lee Small (bass guitar/vocals),Tom Cory (guitars/keys/vocals) and Adam Booth (drums/percussion).

Before he died, Priest had the right to use the SWEET name in the U.S. and Canada, whereas Scott toured a version of the group in the U.K. The pair were estranged for decades, but resumed contact in the 2010s.

The Scott-led version of SWEET released a new studio album, "Full Circle", in September 2024 via Metalville Records. According to a press release, the LP will be SWEET's final studio album ever.

Andy Scott's SWEET will return for "The Final Blitz Tour" of Australia in October and November 2026.

As one of Britain's true rock treasures, SWEET became a phenomenon in Australia, racking up 13 Top 50 Australian singles, including two Number Ones.

SWEET has sold a staggering 55 million records worldwide.

In February 2025, a different five-member version of THE SWEET which obtained the rights to use the name and perform in the U.S. and Canada under THE SWEET banner despite containing no members from the original SWEET lineup, released a new single, "Insane", via Darkstar Records.